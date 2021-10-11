CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

PG&E Shutoffs Begin For Parts Of Nearly Two Dozen Counties

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27MQ5l_0cLqQuhY00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Parts of nearly two dozen counties are now being impacted by public safety power shutoffs as of Monday morning as the forecast shows for heightened fire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric confirmed Sunday evening.

Though portions of 20 counties will experience shutoffs, PG&E said the scope of the event was reduced to impact less than .5% of all the utility’s customers. Approximately 25,000 customers were sent one-day notifications Sunday.

Restoration is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon with times varying for different locations.

Customers can look up their addresses here to see if they are in the impacted areas.

After some much-needed wet weather hit Northern California and the Sierra late this last week, high winds and dry conditions are expected in several areas across the state in the coming days. Strong wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour are expected to arrive Sunday night into Monday morning across the state.

Of the 22 counties seeing shutoffs, those in and around the Sacramento region include Yolo, Solano, Placer, Yuba, Stanislaus, Colusa, Tehama and Butte counties. The Northern Sierra Foothills, North Bay, North Coast, Bay Area and Central Valley regions are that will be impacted.

Due to the projected forecast, a Red Flag Warning was issued for most of interior Northern California stretching down to the Bay Area. The warning will be in place from 11 p.m. Sunday night to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Multiple areas in our region have already started preparing for the event and shutoffs.

The UC Davis Fire Department said it is staffing extra equipment on campus to assist with any new fires in Yolo County.

The City of Fairfield announced a closure of various city properties from sunset Sunday to sunrise Wednesday. The closures apply to Rockville Hills Regional Park, Spyglass Open Space and the Serpas Ranch/Rolling Hills Open Space.

See a full list of the affected counties below.

  • Alameda: 134 customers, 10 Medical Baseline customers
  • Butte: 1,342 customers, 98 Medical Baseline customers
  • Colusa: 566 customers, 39 Medical Baseline customers
  • Contra Costa: 597 customers, 40 Medical Baseline customers
  • Fresno: 189 customers, 6 Medical Baseline customers
  • Glenn: 376 customers, 22 Medical Baseline customers
  • Kern: 633 customers, 34 Medical Baseline customers
  • Kings: 10 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
  • Lake: 4,008 customers, 304 Medical Baseline customers
  • Merced: 14 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
  • Monterey: 854 customers, 27 Medical Baseline customers
  • Napa: 2,428 customers, 113 Medical Baseline customers
  • Plumas: 309 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers
  • San Benito: 84 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers
  • San Luis Obispo: 223 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers
  • Santa Barbara: 27 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customer
  • Shasta: 2,336 customers, 172 Medical Baseline customers
  • Solano: 4,561 customers, 423 Medical Baseline customers
  • Sonoma: 87 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer
  • Stanislaus: 30 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
  • Tehama: 5,342 customers, 498 Medical Baseline customers
  • Yolo: 515 customers, 16 Medical Baseline customers

Tribal Communities that will be impacted are as follows:

  • Cortina Rancheria: 8 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer
  • Grindstone Rancheria: 50 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers
  • Middletown Rancheria: 34 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer
  • Mooretown Rancheria: 1 customer, 0 Medical Baseline customer
  • Pit River Tribes: 8 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

Maveric
6d ago

So more affirmation that PG&E is a terrible company with outdated equipment that starts wildfires and the only people that's affected are the customers that are severely overcharged and forcing them to go solar.

CBS Sacramento

San Joaquin County Supervisors Ban ‘Vaccine Passports’

LODI (CBS13) – While some counties are requiring people to provide proof of vaccination, one local county is doing the opposite. On Tuesday, the San Joaquin Board of Supervisors voted to ban so-called “vaccine passports”. Supervisors say they are taking a stand and representing the public who, in their county, largely disagrees with vaccine mandates. “I 100 percent support it, that’s why I love where I live,” explained Lodi resident, Regan Edalgo. “I feel like a passport is a good way to make sure all of us are protected,” said another resident, Joseph Woelfel. The resolution prohibits the need to show proof you’ve received...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Woman Confirmed As San Joaquin County’s First West Nile Virus Case Of The Year

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Public health officials announced Wednesday that a 74-year-old Stockton woman was the first confirmed case of West Nile Virus in San Joaquin County this year. The woman was reportedly hospitalized in September and later died, but her cause of death has not yet been determined, according to San Joaquin County Public Health Services. The woman was one of 70 Californians who have tested positive for the virus as of October 8. Health officials caution that those most at risk for contracting the virus are those aged 50 and up and those with pre-existing health conditions including, but not limited to, diabetes and hypertension. The county Public Health Services said that while most who contract the virus don’t get sick and the risk of becoming seriously sick is low, about 1% of people with the virus can develop serious illnesses like meningitis or encephalitis. Officials advise the public to take measures to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes. Any significant mosquito infestations and daytime biting mosquitoes in the county should be reported to the Mosquito Vector and Control District.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento City Council Applies For $35M In Homekey Funds To Buy Hotel For Homeless Families

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A hotel in north Natomas will soon become a shelter for the homeless. On Tuesday afternoon, Sacramento city council members agreed to submit an application for $35 million in funding for the new Vista Nueva project. But why such a big price tag? There are a few things driving the price, most of which are real estate-related. But Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby says the difference this will make for families in our region is worth every penny. “This project will be the city’s first shelter specifically addressing the needs of families experiencing homelessness,” said Ashby. The old Staybridge Suites hotel is...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mountain Lions Spotted Near Inderkum High In Natomas

NATOMAS (CBS13) – Natomas Unified School District says mountain lions were sighted near North Natomas schools. The sightings forced students to stay behind closed gates. “We had an announcement sent out by our principal that there were two mountain lion sightings in the area,” says Inderkum high school student Chloe Chism, who spent her lunch period inside. “I was surprised but not really scared. There is also coyotes.” Mountain lions pose a much bigger risk. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, male lions can reach up to eight feet in length. “What if I’m not fast enough?” says Nancy Zuniga who asked...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Dozens Of Structures Destroyed In Fire At Isleton Mobile Home Park

ISLETON (CBS13) – Firefighters battled a fire in Isleton that spread to a mobile home park on Monday. Firefighters say wind-driven flames destroyed at least 30 structures. In total, 40 acres have burned. An evacuation order was issued from Rancho Marina RV Park to Pirates Lair Marina. The evacuation direction goes from the marina to Jackson Slough. PG&E cut power to the island as a precaution. The Red Cross opened a shelter in Lodi for those displaced by the fire. It has since been deactivated.
ISLETON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Snow Falls on Massive Caldor Wildfire Footprint, Aiding Fire Crews, Adding Beauty

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – From fire to ice, snow fell on the footprint of the massive Caldor Wildfire Monday, leaving a big change of scenery from the past six weeks. The first snow of the season has left the Caldor-threatened community of Christmas Valley looking Christmasy. Geoff Blachman’s home survived the fire, giving him all the more reason to celebrate snow on the Caldor burn scar. Geoff Blachman/lives in Christmas Valley “I love snow,” Blachman said. “It’s pretty awesome!” Snowfall made for an unusual sight at the Caldor Wildfire base camp. The Heavenly Ski Resort transformed into a base camp a month ago. This snow...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Sacramento

Search On For Family Of Man With Memory Loss Found In North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding the family of an elderly man with apparent memory issues who was found in North Sacramento. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says the man was found back in September. A bystander called authorities after noticing a man in a wheelchair who was in the hot sun in heavy clothing along the 6400 block of Channing Drive. With the help of a translator, deputies learned some information about the man – but noted that he was suffering from a memory loss-related illness. Still, authorities believe the man’s name may be Yan Moun, who was born in either January or April of 1926 in Cambodia. He possibly moved to the Sacramento area recently from Texas and was residing in Oak Park. The man was taken to the hospital after being found and has remained there for treatment. A search is now on for the man’s family. Anyone who recognizes him is urged to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115.
SACRAMENTO, CA
