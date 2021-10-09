CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

The Montecito Motor Classic is back

By C.J. Ward
 4 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Montecito Motor Classic returns to the Santa Barbara Polo Club this Sunday. The annual car show was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

Dolores Morelli Johnson, the Founder and Executive Director of the show, said more than 200 classic vehicles will be featured this year. Rare Ferrari's, Porsches, a Rolls Royce once owned by Carroll Shelby, custom hotrods and even one of the coolest ratrods you'll ever see.

Johnson said she's seeing pent up enthusiasm for a full blown car show like this one because of the the one year hiatus.

"We are seeing that. We're seeing a lot of interest. We've never had so many people interested in the show. I'm still getting phone calls and bings from people who what to put their car in the show."

The Montecito Motor Classic will feature the Concept Car this year and the honoree is a perfect choice. Mark Stehrenberger is one of the foremost automotive designers over the past 50 years. He's consulted for Rolls Royce, VW, Peugeot, Ford, Toyota, BMW, KIA, Renault, Subaru, Saab and Jeep. The Stehrenberger Chalet will feature many of his concept drawings and paintings.

Another highlight of the show will be a Ferrari, one of only 180 ever made.

"A 250 Short Wheel Base Berlinetta that's going to be there. And those cars have sold between 10 and 20 million dollars at vintage car auctions," said Orwin Middleton, who owns a rare Ferrari himself.

Middleton owns the 1963 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso that singer Sam Cooke drove the night he was shot and killed in 1964. The car was later owned by Dennis Wilson of the Beach Boys. Middleton's Ferrari will be at the show this weekend as well.

The show is setup for the entire family to enjoy. They have a kids area that includes a helicopter where the kids can get into it and pretend they're taking off.

Money raised will go to local charities including the Santa Barbara Police Activities League.

The Montecito Motor Classic is this Sunday at the Santa Barbara Polo Club in Carpinteria. It starts at 9 am and runs until 3 or so. Admission is free.

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

