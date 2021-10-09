CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jacob Ezra Drops New Project, ‘The Organic Sounds’

By Nicholas Liddle
popwrapped.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacob Ezra is a fellow Music Journalist by day, but… he is also an artist himself. Jacob is from Vancouver, Canada and he is quickly making a name for himself alongside his journalism. The young emerging artist beautifully crafts together amazing, vibey music that leaves you honestly, in love and wanting more.

popwrapped.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecountrynote.com

The Flat River Band Drops New Five-Song EP, ‘Sights And Sounds’

Collection of Tunes Includes Guest Vocals by Larry, Steve & Rudy:. ‘Cowboys & Indians’ Premieres Music Video Featuring The Gatlins:. Nashville, Tenn. — Country and bluegrass trio of brothers the Flat River Band have dropped their latest project, a five-song EP titled Sights and Sounds. As brothers Chad, Dennijo and...
NASHVILLE, TN
Complex

ILoveMakonnen Drops ‘DMW007’ Project Featuring First-Take Freestyles

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. The latest entry in one of the most influential mixtape franchises has arrived, complete with a James Bond-referencing amendment to its title.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

RINI Offers Soulful Sounds On Debut Project "Constellations"

RINI has been making waves with his brand of soulful r&b that is filled with great vibes and solid melodies. The Fall is upon us which is the perfect season for r&b, and RINI has opted to take full advantage of this. After teasing fans with numerous singles, he has now arrived with a full-length project called Constellations which just so happens to have 12 tracks and two features from the likes of Wale and Maeta.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Art#Exercise#Music Journalist#Earmilk
popwrapped.com

Peter Lake Unveils His Latest EP ‘Red’

Peter Lake is an ambitious man. Not content with working on just one EP, over the last several months he’s written and recorded three. The first, ‘Yellow’, has already amassed more than a million streams on Spotify and 97K views on YouTube, and today, PopWrapped are delighted to premiere the second, titled ‘Red.’
MUSIC
popwrapped.com

Emerging Artist, Nano Talrose Returns with ‘falling deeper’

Nano Talrose is an indie-pop artist that expresses the true forms of emotion through his music. His songwriting reflects feelings of romantic nostalgia and the honest sentiment of pure love. Nano’s presentation of genuine lyrics and songwriting paints a picture that puts the listener in a both a relaxed and intriguing state of mind.
MUSIC
popwrapped.com

AB6IX Talks Sophomore Album ‘MO’ COMPLETE’

On their second full-length album, AB6IX steps back onto the scene with a “complete” vision and refocused energy. The four-member unit that makes up AB6IX have used the past few years to introduce their potential to the masses – showing resourceful tactics in their music composition, choreography, and performances. Known for major hits including “BREATHE”, “SALUTE”, and “CLOSE”, the group has a proven track record in their ability to facilitate their involvement in everything creatively, down to their adaptability with individual style.
MUSIC
popwrapped.com

Ellery Bonham Drops Her Debut LP ‘Quarterlife Blur’

As a song-writer, artist and producer, Ellery Bonham first came to mass attention via her viral debut High & Low in 2014. Since then, she has amassed more than 10 million streams across several digital platforms and been featured in and championed by the likes of Billboard and Entertainment Weekly. Her songs blend R&B, pop and alternative, making her an artist able to connect with a wide range of music fans and now, after three years writing and recording, she’s just dropped her first full-length album, ‘Quarterlife Blur.’
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Place
Vancouver, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

SoloSam Drops Self-Produced Project, “PRINCIPLES TO DIE BY”

The last time SoloSam dropped an album was back in 2018 with Itis. Now, the Chicago native is back with PRINCIPLES TO DIE BY, which he produced, rap, wrote, and sung himself, proving that he’s absolutely earned the “solo” title in his name. The project is made up of just...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Michael Kiwanuka’s Emotive New Single ‘Beautiful Life’

Michael Kiwanuka has released a new single, “Beautiful Life,” recorded in London with producer St Francis Hotel. The ethereal song serves as the title music for filmmaker Orlando von Einsiedel’s new documentary, Convergence: Courage in a Crisis, out on Netflix Tuesday. “In this song I wanted to focus on the feeling that there’s a real strength in the human spirit when you try to look for beauty even in difficult situations,” Kiwanuka said in a statement. “Of course, in some situations that becomes more and more difficult.” He continued, “But I just wanted to ponder on that and wonder what life would be like if I lived it like that. Ultimately whatever people feel from hearing the song is ok with me. But what I was trying to emit through the music was a feeling of defiance. A feeling of strength through adversity.” “Beautiful Life” is the musician’s first new music since he released his last album, Kiwanuka, in 2019. That album marked Kiwanuka’s third solo effort and first since 2016’s Love & Hate (and won Britain’s coveted Mercury Prize). Kiwanuka is currently working on his fourth album, with tour dates scheduled for the spring of 2022.
MUSIC
popwrapped.com

Cassa Jackson To Support JLS On Their #BeatAgainTour

2021 is proving to be a big year for Cassa Jackson. Having just released her new EP I Don’t Like It When You Talk About Her, featuring five never-heard-before songs, she has also just been announced as the lead tour support for chart-topping group JLS, who reunited last year and will be performing across the UK from October 20th.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Don Toliver Charts Familiar Terrain on ‘Life of a Don’

Over the past decade, hip-hop’s R&B-leaning interlocutors have primarily trafficked in a kind of euphoric subterfuge. Where drugs once served as a source of sensory enhancement, they have been reconfigured in the genre as a pathway, or shortcut, to genuine connection. The result tends to be music with unintelligible emotional stakes. Tortured and lovelorn, rap’s would-be romantics have found themselves in a loop: chasing the fantasy of love as opposed to uncovering anything about its reality.  For the Houston rapper Don Toliver, it’s been a framework for success. An acolyte of fellow Houstonian Travis Scott, he arrived on the scene last...
MUSIC
HOT 97

Tonee Marino Drops ‘Where Was The Love’ Project Hosted By DJ Drewski

Rising artist/producer/rapper Tonee Marino, dropped a new project, Where Was The Love, hosted by our own DJ Drewski. The theme of this project is that not everyone loves and supports you the way you think they do. A notable lyric on the track “Where Is The Love,” is when Tonee raps, “Where was the love when I needed you most, but now you wanna show love.”
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Khemmis Drop New Song, “Sigil”

Khemmis are set to release their new album Deceiver in November, but why stop there? The band, who my pal Axl summed up perfectly as “a unique mix of invitingly-warm trad metal and desperately-dismal doom,” have dropped a new song that won’t appear on the upcoming record, “Sigil,” via the vaunted Decibel Flexi Series.
MUSIC
popwrapped.com

Teddi Gold Talks Her ‘Vol. 2’ EP

Having had her music featured as an official song for the ‘Register To Vote’ campaigns run by Facebook and Instagram last year, and with support behind her from the likes of American Songwriter, Popdust and The Line of Best Fit, Teddi Gold is an artist who knows what it takes to be noticed. She’s also an individual who uses her platforms for good; speaking out about causes and events that matter to her and donating proceeds from her Pride Month release “Boom Boom” to the ACLU. Today, she’s released her ‘Vol. 2’ EP and PopWrapped caught up with her to find out all about it.
MUSIC
crfashionbook.com

Heaven by Marc Jacobs' Latest Drop Taps The Virgin Suicides

Heaven by Marc Jacobs, once again, gives a taste of nostalgia while schooling on the coolest references in pop culture with the FW21 drop. Referential in nature, the designs pull inspiration from the 90's and the early aughts iconography and silhouette, while embodying the ultra cool kid aesthetic. Like the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
popwrapped.com

ENHYPEN Talks First Album and Establishing Individuality

ENHYPEN is back with their 1st Studio Album DIMENSION: DILEMMA and the seven-member group is already off to a remarkable start. Being the BELIFT LAB group’s second release of 2021 (after rave reviews with the sophomore mini-album Border: Carnival) ENHYPEN now has taken on a different challenge – because the rigorous efforts of any artist’s first studio album are associated with their creative potential. In what appears to resemble a youthful and inspired body of work, DIMENSION: DILEMMA takes a bold step away from their comfort zone and alternates from the sound they’ve tireless perfected since their immersive 2020 debut.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy