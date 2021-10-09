Busan: 'No Ground Beneath the Feet' Producer Abu Shahed Emon Reveals Extensive Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

An amiable, ambling odd-couple comedy from South Korean auteur Im Sang-Soo Dir/scr: Im Sang-Soo. South Korea. 2020. 101 mins. Given just two weeks to live, Prisoner 203 (Old Boy star Choi Min-Sik) takes control of his own destiny. With reluctant assistance from hospital orderly Nam-sik (Park Hae-Il, The Host), who, one way or another, has his own heavy sentence hanging over him, 203 stages a break-out in a stolen hearse. But the coffin they steal, along with the vehicle, comes with baggage — a duo of gangsters working for an ailing, ageing crime boss (Minari Oscar-winner Youn Yuh-Jung) are very invested in reclaiming the contents. This amiable, ambling odd-couple comedy by Im Sang-Soo dutifully ticks off the boxes of the terminal-disease road movie: the pair bridge their differences to find a real friendship; in confronting death they rediscover the joy of life once more.

