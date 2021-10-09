CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Busan: 'No Ground Beneath the Feet' Producer Abu Shahed Emon Reveals Extensive Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

By Naman Ramachandran
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbu Shahed Emon, a Bangladeshi filmmaker with close ties to Busan, is back at the festival with “No Ground Beneath the Feet,” directed by debutant Mohammad Rabby Mridha. He braved two weeks of quarantine to be in Busan in person. The film, which premieres at the festival’s ‘A Window on...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

Chile’s ‘(Im)patient’ Bows Trailer As It World Premieres at Busan (Exclusive)

Chilean Constanza Fernández’s sophomore pic “(Im)patient” (“El Pa(de)ciente”) is celebrating its world premiere at the Busan Intl. Film Festival in South Korea on Oct. 9 although Fernandez has mixed feelings about it. “Korea’s Covid restrictions continue to be super restrictive so I can’t attend it,” Fernandez told Variety, adding “I...
WORLD
SFGate

Busan: India's Adil Hussain Boards APM Project 'Riding on the Moon Boat' (EXCLUSIVE)

Acclaimed Indian actor, and past Busan visitor, Adil Hussain (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “Life of Pi”) will headline “Riding on the Moon Boat,” one of the projects being introduced at the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Project Market. It is to be directed by first-time feature director Triparna Banerjee. Set in...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Busan's On Screen Streaming Section Pitched as Natural Extension of Film Festival

As film festivals the world over explore the crossover between feature film and television, Netflix original series “Hellbound” and ”My Name” and HBO Asia’s “Forbidden” are being given house room in Busan’s newly-created On Screen sidebar section. “There is a sweet spot between the film and TV industries and we’re...
MOVIES
Middletown Press

'Yanagawa': Busan Icon Zhang Lu Continues his Exploration of East Asian Identity

The Busan International Film Festival will be a homecoming of sorts for Zhang Lu. The celebrated art-house director was born in China, but is of Korean ethnicity, and has enjoyed many of his successes in Busan, at the festival or through the project market. Zhang’s new film “Yanagawa” has its...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faridur Reza Sagar
Person
Aparna Sen
wiltonbulletin.com

Sony Pictures TV Developing Afro-Latino Thriller 'Sanyu' with 'Memoria' Producer Diana Bustamante (EXCLUSIVE)

In a move aimed at addressing the paucity of Afro-Latino content, Sony Pictures TV (SPT) Latin America has announced a TV series project in development with Colombian producer-director Diana Bustamante, who most recently produced Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s “Memoria,” starring Tilda Swinton, winner of the Cannes Jury Prize this year.
TV SERIES
Screendaily

‘Heaven: To The Land Of Happiness’: Busan Review (opening film)

An amiable, ambling odd-couple comedy from South Korean auteur Im Sang-Soo Dir/scr: Im Sang-Soo. South Korea. 2020. 101 mins. Given just two weeks to live, Prisoner 203 (Old Boy star Choi Min-Sik) takes control of his own destiny. With reluctant assistance from hospital orderly Nam-sik (Park Hae-Il, The Host), who, one way or another, has his own heavy sentence hanging over him, 203 stages a break-out in a stolen hearse. But the coffin they steal, along with the vehicle, comes with baggage — a duo of gangsters working for an ailing, ageing crime boss (Minari Oscar-winner Youn Yuh-Jung) are very invested in reclaiming the contents. This amiable, ambling odd-couple comedy by Im Sang-Soo dutifully ticks off the boxes of the terminal-disease road movie: the pair bridge their differences to find a real friendship; in confronting death they rediscover the joy of life once more.
MOVIES
Variety

Young Lords Documentary ‘Takeover’ Gets Feature Adaptation From Sister and Market Road Films (EXCLUSIVE)

After making its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival, the gripping documentary “Takeover” is set to be adapted into a narrative feature from Sister and Market Road Films. “Takeover” marks the first Market Road Films project to come out of its first-look deal with Sister, which was co-founded by Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider and Jane Featherstone. The short-subject documentary — directed by Emma Francis-Snyder and produced by Market Road Films’ Tony Gerber — chronicles the 12 historic hours in 1970 when 50 members of the Young Lords Party stormed the dilapidated Lincoln Hospital in the South Bronx and made their cries for...
MOVIES
Sherrell Writes

Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Busan#Islam#Bangladeshi#Golpo Rajjo Films#Box Office#Impress Telefilm Limited#Batayan Productions#C Te Cinema
The Independent

North Korea says dystopian Netflix hit ‘Squid Game’ is exposing to world the ‘beastly’ reality of South Korea

The recent Netflix hit series Squid Game exposes South Korean culture and its “corruption and immoral scoundrels”, a North Korean website claimed on Tuesday. Squid Game portrays an “unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich”, North Korea’s Arirang Meari website said, citing anonymous South Korean film critics.
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Threatened By BMF Rapper Bleu DaVinci Over STARZ Depiction

The anticipation for 50 Cent’s Black Mafia Family series on STARZ was at a fever pitch prior to its September premiere. Fans of both 50 Cent and the Black Family Mafia story were anxious to see how it would translate to the small screen. But one person who actually has...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Rising Russian Streamer KION Unveils Originals Slate at Mipcom (EXCLUSIVE)

Fast-growing Russian VOD platform KION is bringing a diverse slate of original content to Mipcom this year as it tries to replicate its domestic success in the international market. Six months after the streaming service was launched by telecom giant MTS, company execs say they’re aiming to grow their subscriber base to 3.8 million by the end of the year as the Russian SVOD arms race heats up. To do so, KION is looking to build its catalog of original films and series in a bid to attract more eyeballs. “We have a very competitive market in Russia,” said Igor Mishin, VP...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

French Oscar Hopeful ‘Happening’ to Hold North American Premiere at Chicago Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

Audrey Diwan’s “Happening,” one of the three shortlisted films to represent France for the upcoming 94th Academy Awards, will make its North American premiere at the Chicago Film Festival as part of the Global Currants and Women in Cinema program on Saturday, Oct. 17. “Happening” (L’événement) had its world premiere at the 78th Venice Film Festival. The film won the Golden Lion, making Diwan one of only five women who have ever won the festival’s top prize since 1949. Just acquired by IFC Films and FilmNation, the film is an adaptation of Annie Ernaux’s novel of the same name that looks back...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Variety

Nicolás Postiglione’s Debut Thriller ‘Immersion’ Layers Tension, Tragedy at Guadalajara

Chilean director Nicolás Postiglione teamed up with filmmakers Moises Sepúlveda (“The Illiterate”) and Agustín Toscano (“The Snatch Thief”) on his debut feature film, “Immersion,” a suspenseful descent into paranoia, instinct, and hubris. The film follows a family’s day sailing on the lake and how their vacation unravels wildly as they stop to help some local fishermen whose boat is taking on water.
MOVIES
NewsTimes

WME Signs Pixel Vault (EXCLUSIVE)

WME has signed Pixel Vault, an IP business dedicated to drive value to NFTs. The agency will grow Pixel Vault’s catalog of IP beyond its established NFT business into other areas including film, television, podcasting and gaming. This signing observes the recent trend of crossing NFT companies into mediums of...
BUSINESS
seattlepi.com

Secuoya Studios, Telemundo Streaming Studios Team to Create Scripted Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

In the biggest news to come out of Iberseries Platino Industria, L.A., Miami and Madrid-based Secuoya Studios and Telemundo Streaming Studios are joining forces to co-develop, co-produce and co-finance multiple fiction projects through to 2023. Sequoya Group’s content production arm, Sequoya Studios, leapt to prominence in April 2020 when appointing...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Gregory’ Producer Imagissime Delivers True Crime, Human Interest Documentaries With French Touch (EXCLUSIVE)

Elodie Polo-Ackermann, who runs the Mediawan-owned Paris-based banner Imagissime, has become one of Europe’s key documentary producers since delivering “Who Killed Little Gregory?,” a different kind of true crime series which marked Netflix’s first documentary original in France. “Who Killed Little Gregory?” was directed by Gilles Marchand, a critically acclaimed screenwriter and director whose credits include the Cannes title “Who Killed Bambi?” and “L’autre monde.” With his cinematic approach to the genre, Marchand was able to cast a new light on the infamous cold case revolving around the mysterious murder of 4-year old Grégory Villemin in 1984. The company recently launched...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Squid Game viewer points out major error with Netflix show

Viewers have been completely obsessed with Squid Game – and it’s easy to see why. The hugely popular Korean drama follows a group of cash-strapped individuals who unwittingly opt into playing children’s games for a huge cash prize – not realising that they will be killed if they lose the game.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy