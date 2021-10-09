CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Among Healthcare Workers Decline as Vaccination Requirements are in Effect; SCV Cases Total 36,285

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 30 new deaths and 1,204 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,285 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Of the 30 new deaths reported today, eight people who passed away were over the age of 80, six people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, seven people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, and nine people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49. To date, Public Health identified 1,468,634 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 26,284 deaths.

