Our buddy over at Kandui Resort, Justis St. John, has been keeping us in the loop and delivering content from another historically pumping season in Sumatra. Kandui’s merry band of hellmen, led by part-time resident Nathan Behl and visiting pro Nic Von Rupp, have rightfully gotten the most attention. But then there was this other kid who fell out of the sky and into the pit and onto our radar — Mason Lesser — who was sending it all over the place, evident in this quick edit from his two-month tour. “Mason rocked up right when I left and pretty much hit the Indo Jackpot,” says Justis. “Kid scored all the spots as good as they get with minimal people — pretty much a once-in-a-lifetime score.”

