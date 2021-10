IATSE and the AMPTP have concluded their fourth day of do-or-die bargaining and will resume negotiations for a new film and TV contract on Saturday. But if a deal is to be reached, and a strike averted, it will have to be made soon. “It’s a matter of days, not weeks,” IATSE president Matthew Loeb said tonight. Last weekend, the union’s members voted resoundingly (over 98%) in favor of granting him strike authorization if a deal can’t be reached. “After four days of bargaining, talks concluded on Friday without an agreement being reached. Negotiations resume Saturday,” the union said in a...

