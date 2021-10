It has been a great season for El Paso Locomotive FC. The club enters tonight's match against San Antonio FC on top of the USL's Midwest Division with a comfortable seven point cushion over second place Colorado Springs. The Copa Tejas is on the line as well, and a win or a draw by El Paso will bring the cup home to the Sun City. However, the Locos have not been as dominant on the pitch over the last few months as they had been earlier this summer.

