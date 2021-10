The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has downgraded its outlook for the UK’s economy this year, putting a dent in hopes of a swift recovery, while warning that developing countries are being left behind.The IMF said it expects UK output to grow by 6.8% in 2021, down from a previous estimate of 7%.It would still make the country one of the fastest growing major economies this year, however the UK had more easy ground to regain as its output fell at one of the fastest rates during 2020, by 9.8%.For instance, the US, which is expected to grow by 6% in...

