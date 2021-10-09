Longtime Paso Robles resident crowned Pioneer Day Parade Queen

At 99-years-old, Irene Marquart will be ruling over the people of Paso Robles on Saturday as Queen of the Pioneer Day Parade.

Irene has been involved in almost everything in the community from square dancing to farming with her husband. She’s a very big advocate for the town of Paso Robles.

She was chosen last year to be queen but didn’t get the chance to fulfill her duties because the parade was canceled.

This year, she’s excited to get back to the tradition.

The selection is based on family lineage and connection to the town. Seeing as Irene has lived in between Paso Robles and Templeton since 1929, she is very qualified for the job. In fact, she hasn’t missed a single Pioneer Day since its inception in 1931.

After 91 years of attending the festivities, she's still surprised to now be a part of the royal court.

"I think it’s a great honor," she said. "I really am honored by the selection. I never expected to be Queen of Pioneer Day, but here I am."

Irene tells us she has lots of family coming into town to watch her ride in the parade and just like a real queen, she plans to have them wait on her hand and foot.

Pioneer Day before is a community celebration set aside to say thank you to all of the people who support the community.

The free event begins with the parade starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at 16 th and Spring Streets.