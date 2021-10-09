Pacers Running Reveals New Mural

A beautiful new mural dedicated to the memory of Neil and Jacalyn Richter has been completed in Green. This latest mural comes courtesy of the artist team Enamel USA: Mike Trujillo, Ryan Estel, and Jeremy Bena, the same team of artists responsible for several murals around Clay County, including the Carnegie library, CCARE, and, most recently, Key Feeds. This mural was paid for by a group effort from the Richter family, with Rhonda Richter having this to say, “We were looking for a way to pay tribute to our parents as well as the entire Green and May Day community. We thought what better way than through a mural depicting his life. The mural was constructed from real pictures of things they loved and enjoyed. A Mural Movement in Clay Center was instrumental in giving us this idea and the artists nailed it!”

GREEN, KS ・ 14 DAYS AGO