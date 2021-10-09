CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Pacers Running Reveals New Mural

By Mary K. Leonard
thezebra.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA, VA – With a ribbon cutting and a gorgeous evening for a run along a vibrant King Street, Pacers Running officially welcomed participants and a gathered crowd last night to celebrate the much talked about mural recently produced by No Kings Collective at Pacers flagship store located at 1301 King Street.

thezebra.org

Comments / 0

Related
ccenterdispatch.com

New Mural in Green pays tribute to Richter family

A beautiful new mural dedicated to the memory of Neil and Jacalyn Richter has been completed in Green. This latest mural comes courtesy of the artist team Enamel USA: Mike Trujillo, Ryan Estel, and Jeremy Bena, the same team of artists responsible for several murals around Clay County, including the Carnegie library, CCARE, and, most recently, Key Feeds. This mural was paid for by a group effort from the Richter family, with Rhonda Richter having this to say, “We were looking for a way to pay tribute to our parents as well as the entire Green and May Day community. We thought what better way than through a mural depicting his life. The mural was constructed from real pictures of things they loved and enjoyed. A Mural Movement in Clay Center was instrumental in giving us this idea and the artists nailed it!”
GREEN, KS
News19 WLTX

Five Points getting a brighter look with new mural

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five Points is bringing a brighter look to the corner of Bang Back Pinball Lounge, which is located on Saluda Avenue. The artist, Erbriyon Barrett, is hoping his mural can be one of many in the Columbia area. Barrett was invited to paint in Five Points after...
COLUMBIA, SC
secretatlanta.co

This Stunning New Mural Honors Atlanta Pride In Old Fourth Ward

Earth Mama’s mural masterpiece keeps Atlanta loud, proud & vibrant!. Although the cancellation of this month’s Pride festivities knocked our spirits a little, there’s still so much to do in Atlanta to celebrate, and show your solidarity with the ATL’s LGBTQIA+ community. One of the ways to do this is...
ENTERTAINMENT
Mitchellrepublic.com

New mural to help mark Tabor’s 150th anniversary

TABOR — At first glance, it looks like an ordinary paint job. A coat of flat, white primer paint almost completely covered the north side of the Tabor Public Library on Wednesday afternoon, as Robbie Jelsma worked diligently to get primer applied to the brick surface of the historic building.
TABOR, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Farley
myveronanj.com

A Mural To Inspire

A glimpse of outer space. A silhouette drawing back a curtain. Vibrant flowers radiating through an intersection of polygons. Everyone sees something different in the array of images that now pops out of the wall of 621 Bloomfield Avenue. A blank wall facing an empty lot has been transformed by a mural commissioned by Filipe Santos, owner of The Room salon across the avenue to illustrate the positivity he has discovered in Verona.
VERONA, NJ
Urban Milwaukee

New Mural, Peace Tree Unveiled at Pulaski Playfield

A unique partnership of Menominee Tribal Enterprises, Milwaukee School of Engineering and Milwaukee Public Schools has brought new life to Pulaski Playfield on Milwaukee’s Lower East Side. All involved in the effort, including students from the nearby Cass Street School and Tamarack Waldorf School, gathered to celebrate Friday afternoon. Elders...
MILWAUKEE, WI
hot967.fm

New Mural Honoring Suni Lee On St. Paul’s West Side

(St. Paul, MN) — Saint Paul has a new mural honoring Olympic gold medalist and Twin Cities native Suni Lee. The mural was recently painted by local artist Mwene Kajunju, known as MK, and is located on Robert Street in Saint Paul’s West Side neighborhood. It’s also on a building that’s owned by her grandparents.
VISUAL ART
coladaily.com

New mural brings colorful flow to Five Points

Columbia’s original village neighborhood has another unique feature for visitors to check out, and another great spot for photos. Artist Erbriyon Barrett completed on Friday the painting of a new mural on the side of Bang Back Pinball Lounge at 741 Saluda Avenue in Five Points. Barrett says his abstract art can mean as many things as there are people who see it.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Kings Collective
cbslocal.com

2 New Murals Dedicated At Start Of Mural Arts Month In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — October is Mural Arts Month in Philadelphia and two new murals were dedicated on Tuesday. They are across from each other under an overpass on North 21st Street. It’s called “Point of Triangulation – Intersection of Identity.” The murals visually depict a choice an observer has to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thezebra.org

D1 Training Opens New Alexandria Location

ALEXANDRIA, VA–D1 Training, a sports training franchise for all ages, finally opened its Alexandria doors. On October 11, at 6550 Little River Turnpike, children and parents and divas and mascots reveled in the grand reveal. Throughout the morning, professional D1 coaches led participants through sprint and vertical jump contests. Participants...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
princewilliamtimes.com

New Belmont Bay mural showcases wildlife native to the Potomac

TakerOne, a muralist and street artist whose larger-than-life artwork is on display around the world, is creating his latest “photorealistic graffiti” masterpiece right here in Prince William County at George Mason University’s Potomac Science Center at Belmont Bay. TakerOne, 34, who declined to disclose his given name in a recent...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
gmu.edu

New mural at Mason’s Potomac Science Center highlights native species

There’s a guy spray-painting a wall in the Belmont Bay area of Woodbridge, Virginia, and the community members couldn’t be happier. The guy is international graffiti artist TakerOne, and the wall he is working on belongs to George Mason University’s Potomac Science Center. His mural, “Fauna of Belmont Bay,” is part of the Murals at Mason’s larger eco-consciousness mural series titled Elements, and the result of a university-community partnership.
FAIRFAX, VA
CBS Philly

2 New Murals Dedicated At Start Of Mural Arts Month In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — October is Mural Arts Month in Philadelphia and two new murals were dedicated on Tuesday. They are across from each other under an overpass on North 21st Street. It’s called “Point of Triangulation – Intersection of Identity.” The murals visually depict a choice an observer has to make about whether or not to stigmatize a person based on the fact they were formerly incarcerated. Credit: CBS3 Artists Michelle Daniel and Deborah Williams designed the murals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
princewilliamliving.com

Mason Unveils New Mural at Potomac Science Center in Woodbridge

George Mason University’s Murals at Mason and the College of Visual and Performing Arts will officially unveil Fauna of Belmont Bay, a large-scale mural painted on the Potomac Science Center Parking Deck this Saturday, Oct. 9 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. The 26 feet-tall by 146 feet-long mural faces the Belmont Bay Community and Marina in Woodbridge. Hungarian street artist TakerOne was commissioned by Murals and Mason to heighten the site’s aesthetic appeal and educate visitors on Northern Virginia’s native wildlife.
WOODBRIDGE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy