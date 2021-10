In September I was lucky enough to spend a day at the Armory Show. Being surrounded by radically different styles and mediums was simultaneously overwhelming and exhilarating. I had a hard time maintaining any sort of focus and felt myself being pulled from one booth to the next… until my eye fell upon booth S7, Half Gallery, featuring Andrea Joyce Heimer’s art. Shout out to the Half Gallery rep for letting me get momentarily lost in Andrea Joyce Heimer’s work. I haven’t stopped thinking about Andrea Joyce Heimer’s creations, from the distinctive technique, form and perspective to the story being told in every moment of each piece. So of course I was delighted to see one of her paintings was available in puzzle from! Really looking forward to acquiring this puzzle to spend some time with In The Summer We Started Drinking During The Hot Of The Day And By Night Time We Were Monsters! Check out Andrea Joyce Heimer’s site, give her a follow over on Instagram and check out Kinstler for a quick write up and In The Summer We Started Drinking During The Hot Of The Day And By Night Time We Were Monsters in puzzle form from.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO