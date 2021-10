ATLANTA – That road magic is going to need to kick in quickly, or the Milwaukee Brewers are going to be one series and done in the 2021 postseason. With their bats a continuing no-show, it was one fifth-inning mistake by Adrian Houser that determined the outcome in a 3-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on Monday afternoon.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO