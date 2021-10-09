County surveying parents on Covid vaccination for children

LOCKPORT — The Niagara County health department has released an online survey for local school district administrations to send to parents with the intent of determining the number of students who are vaccinated, the number of parents who are planning to have them vaccinated, as well as any interest in screen testing for COVID-19. The health department's aim is to "solicit parental opinion on potential vaccines for school children," Public Health Director Dan Stapleton said in a Friday statement.