High School Football scores and highlights week 8
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Below is a look at high school football scores across Ohio for week 8 of the regular season as well as highlights form 10 games.
- Jerome at Berlin
- Watterson at DeSales
- Watkins Memorial at Licking Heights
- St. Charles at Hartley
- Eastmoor at South
- Coffman at Davidson
- Groveport at Pick Central
- Westerville South at Canal Winchester
- Bloom-Carroll at Logan Elm
- Amanda Clearcreek at Teays Valley
- Hayes at Scioto
