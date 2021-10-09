High School Football scores and highlights week 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio now has the most U.S. Bicycle Route miles at 1,523, the most of any state in the US. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) launched the DETOUR Trails App earlier this year, giving users a personal trails guide in their pockets, according to an ODNR media release. The app provides information on trails across Ohio and shows users which trails are closest to them, as well as difficulty levels.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO