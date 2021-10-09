Nonprofit organization Veterans Point holds grand opening

An Acadiana nonprofit is doing its part to help local veterans.

The organization, Veteran's Point, helps with shelter assistance, minor home repairs, peer support, and more.

Friday, the agency celebrated the grand opening of its store.

There, Veterans Point offers clothing to homeless veterans for special occasions or just everyday wear. The group partners with local police departments, group homes, and homeless shelters.

Volunteers have been helping veterans in the area since 2010.

"Sometimes they need a one-on-one situation to help them through different things, and we found it important in a lot of other areas that aren't even offered, because they have done so much for us," explained CEO Veronica Mallet. "We just wanted to give back, so it was important for us to thank them in more ways than one."

The nonprofit is located at 308 W MLK Jr Drive in Opelousas.

For more information, visit veteranspointla.com .

