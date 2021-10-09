Special Weather Statement issued for Sandusky by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-08 21:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sandusky A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Sandusky County through 1030 PM EDT At 940 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fremont, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fremont, Ballville, Vickery and Stony Prairie. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
