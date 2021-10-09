Flood Warning issued for Dooly by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 21:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-09 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dooly Observed flooding changed to Minor severity for the following rivers in Georgia Turkey Creek near Byromville affecting Dooly County. Observed flooding increased to Minor severity The Flood Warning continues for the Turkey Creek near Byromville. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 10.6 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 10.6 feet, Minor flooding expands into the woodland areas upstream and downstream from the stream gage on Georgia Highway 90. Larger portions of creek access roads will flood.