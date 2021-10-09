Flood Warning issued for Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 14:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Pulaski The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Tucsawhatchee Creek near Hawkinsville affecting Pulaski County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Tucsawhatchee Creek near Hawkinsville. * Until further notice. * At 1:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 12.3 feet. * Flood stage is 11 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast to end this evening. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 8.2 feet late this evening. * Impact...At 13 feet, Minor flooding continues in the woodlands fields and pastures upstream and downstream from the gage on Georgia Highways 257 and 27.