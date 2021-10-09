CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Apple store security guard stabbed at Meatpacking District location over mask rule

By 1010 WINS Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ACOww_0cLpuswD00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A security guard at the Apple store in the Meatpacking District was stabbed Friday night, the NYPD told 1010 WINS, and the confrontation was reportedly over wearing a mask.

The 20-something, 5'6"-tall male attacker fled the West 14th Street store after the stabbing, which took place around 6:30 p.m.

The attacker did not want to wear a mask in order to visit the store, and confronted the guard after being asked t, police said.

The suspect was last seen on West 15th Street heading towards Tenth Avenue.

The security guard's injuries are not life-threatening.

Witnesses told The Daily News that two coworkers brought the guard inside to administer first aid. Police sources reportedly said the guard suffered head and arm injuries, but a witness claimed he was bleeding from his side.

“I heard them yelling and pushing and shoving," one witness told the Daily News. He said a trail of blood was seen trailing where the guard was pulled inside.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
1010WINS

VIDEO: Group carjacks taxi, robs driver in the Bronx: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD released surveillance footage of a group of robbery suspects who allegedly carjacked a taxi and stole several other items from the driver earlier this month in the Bronx. Police said the incident began after the 56-year-old taxi driver picked up five males in...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
1010WINS

2 men slashed by would-be thief on UES subway train

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – Two men were slashed Tuesday morning during an attempted robbery on a subway train on the Upper East Side, police said. The men were riding a Q train near the Lexington Avenue–63rd Street station around 2:25 a.m. when a robber tried to steal their wallets, watches and cell phones, according to police.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Nypd#The Guard#Apple Store#Meatpacking District#The Daily News#The Associated Press
1010WINS

WHERE'S CHESTER? Queens boy, 15, missing since Monday

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy from Queens who has been missing since Monday. Chester Lam was last seen leaving his home on Glenwood Street in Douglaston–Little Neck at 12:45 p.m. Monday, police said. The NYPD described Lam as 5 feet, 7 inches tall...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1010WINS

Motorcyclist, 32, dies days after car strikes him in Brooklyn: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD said a 32-year-old motorcyclist died nearly a week after he was struck by a vehicle near a Brooklyn gas station earlier this month. Police said Robert Ottofaro was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Hamilton Avenue., near Henry Street, on Oct. 2 when he was hit by a 30-year-old female Mercedes-Benz driver, causing him to be ejected and fall onto the roadway.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

VIDEO: Man, 27, robbed on busy Queens intersection

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for two suspects wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred earlier this month in Queens. According to police, at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Friday, October 1, a 27-year-old man was approached by two suspects on the corner of 63rd Drive and Queens Boulevard, in Rego Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

Boy, 13, shot in Bronx playground after dispute: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A child shot a 13-year-old boy over a dispute at a Bronx playground, police said Saturday. The teen victim was shot in his knee by another kid who goes by the nickname “Chulo” around 5:37 p.m. at the Hunts Point Playground Thursday, Oct. 7, police said.
BRONX, NY
1010WINS

Girl, 16, rescued off UES subway track: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police said a 16-year-old girl who was rescued off the Lexington Avenue/63rd Street subway tracks will be given a mental health evaluation at an area hospital. The NYPD said the girl ran onto the F line track heading to Queens Monday afternoon. An MTA spokesperson...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

E-bike rider, 32, fatally hit by pick-up truck driver in Queens: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — An e-bike rider was killed in a fatal collision in Queens Monday morning, police said. Thomas Panto, 32, was riding north on Honeywell Street in Long Island City around 7:20 a.m. when he was struck by the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet pick-up truck heading in the opposite direction near the intersection of Northern Boulevard, according to police.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy