Apple store security guard stabbed at Meatpacking District location over mask rule

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A security guard at the Apple store in the Meatpacking District was stabbed Friday night, the NYPD told 1010 WINS, and the confrontation was reportedly over wearing a mask.

The 20-something, 5'6"-tall male attacker fled the West 14th Street store after the stabbing, which took place around 6:30 p.m.

The attacker did not want to wear a mask in order to visit the store, and confronted the guard after being asked t, police said.

The suspect was last seen on West 15th Street heading towards Tenth Avenue.

The security guard's injuries are not life-threatening.

Witnesses told The Daily News that two coworkers brought the guard inside to administer first aid. Police sources reportedly said the guard suffered head and arm injuries, but a witness claimed he was bleeding from his side.

“I heard them yelling and pushing and shoving," one witness told the Daily News. He said a trail of blood was seen trailing where the guard was pulled inside.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.