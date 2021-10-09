CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorney: Indiana family given COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots

By Seth Austin
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville family is seeking legal help after their attorney says that the family, including a four- and five-year-old, was given the COVID-19 vaccine instead of a flu shot.

According to attorney Dan Tuley, the family went to the Walgreens on St. Joe on Monday to get flu shots but they were given four doses of a COVID-19 vaccine instead. Tuley says the parents received a phone call from the pharmacy 90 minutes later telling them that a mistake was made.

Tuley says that the parents, who have not yet been identified, contacted the CDC and health officials. The parents say their children are currently ill. They also said they were told by a pediatric cardiologist that the children showed heart issues after receiving the shots.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Walgreens on St. Joe for comment. They said that they can not comment on specific patient events, but such instances are rare and they have reviewed their multi-step vaccination procedure with their pharmacy staff in order to prevent such occurrences.

Tuley says no lawsuit has been filed at this time

Comments

Glenda F Glover
4d ago

Wow this scares me because I wouldn’t go get my flu shot last yr because I was afraid they would slip me the COVID-19 shot instead and I’m sorry that vaccine has not been studied like the regular flu shot and until it’s been studied for 5yr and okayed by the FDA I’m not getting it and now hearing this story I know I’m due for my regular flu shot but I’ll have to think about it for a while yet.

Reply
46
Kenn Sanchez
4d ago

are you trying to tell me that train professionals gave the wrong shot? wow! I don't get that. I guess this day and age, anything is possible.

Reply
13
NoVaxNoMaskNoFear
4d ago

I keep hearing how this keeps happening as a Accident...Doesn’t any double check anything these days

Reply
30
IN THIS ARTICLE
Comments / 0

Community Policy