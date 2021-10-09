CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China completes latest metal reserves auctions, eyes more

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

BEIJING (Reuters) -China on Saturday released 150,000 tonnes of industrial metals from its state reserves in the fourth round of sales this year as it continues a campaign to ease supply tightness and tame high commodity prices.

The world’s top metals consumer offered processors and manufacturers the chance to bid for 30,000 tonnes of copper, 70,000 tonnes of aluminium and 50,000 tonnes of zinc reserves on online platforms operated by state-run China Minmetals Corp and Norinco.

The metal was sold off in small batches, typically of 100-250 tonnes.

Confirming the end of Saturday’s auctions in a statement, the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said it would continue to release inventories in the near future based on market supply, demand and prices.

The administration did not disclose the names of the successful bidders or the price at which the metal was sold, nor was that information immediately visible on the platforms hosting the sales.

The sales took the total amount of metal released by China’s National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration in 2021 to 570,000 tonnes. Prior to this year, Beijing had not sold off state metal reserves for more than a decade.

Saturday has been designated as a working day in China after week-long National Day public holiday from Oct. 1-7.

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

China closer to 'peak stress'

While we have argued financial stress in China should get worse before it gets better, we believe we are close to the ‘peak stress’ level in China. Peak stress could give a short-term lift to Chinese equities but we don’t see a sustained move higher until the credit cycle turns. That is still some time away. For assets indirectly linked to China, the negative spill-over from the Chinese economic slowdown is yet to be felt.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Spot premiums for Russian ESPO crude hit 22-month high - sources

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Spot premiums for Russian ESPO crude jumped for a second straight month to hit a 22-month high on robust demand in Asia, according to trade sources and data on Refinitiv Eikon. The rebound in ESPO premiums came after Beijing approved more import quotas for Chinese independent refiners....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Commodity Prices#Metal#China Minmetals Corp
The Motley Fool

Wary US and European Consumers are Hanging on to $2.7 Trillion in Pandemic Cash

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. It was supposed to be the Roaring Twenties, Part II. After a year of lockdown, consumers were going to trek into every store in town and spend like The Great Gatsby on his fifth gin rickey, leading to a new era of economic glory.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Auctions
Country
China
Variety

Microsoft Pulls LinkedIn From China as News Industry Crackdown Rattles Social Media

Tech giant Microsoft has withdrawn its LinkedIn professional social media service from mainland China, citing the difficulties of compliance in the Middle Kingdom. The move marks the withdrawal of the last major western social media operation in China, where the Communist government is simultaneously pushing back against tech firms, private capital and western influence. The Chinese government is in the process of pushing tech firms out of the news business, even in seemingly uncontroversial areas as sports. “We’re also facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China,” LinkedIn explained on its corporate blog. “Given this, we’ve made the...
INTERNET
AFP

Microsoft shuttering LinkedIn in China as rules tighten

Microsoft on Thursday said it will shut down career-oriented social network LinkedIn in China, citing a "challenging operating environment" as Beijing tightens its control over tech firms. "We're... facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China," Shroff said in a blog post.
INTERNET
AFP

China central bank says Evergrande risks 'controllable'

China's central bank said Friday that the risk of spillover from embattled property giant Evergrande to the financial sector was "controllable", breaking its silence on the company's debt troubles, state media reported. However he added that "on the whole, the risk of spillover into the financial sector is controllable" Authorities will also help ensure that financial support is provided for the resumption of work on Evergrande's property projects, he said, stressing that the real estate sector remained "generally healthy".
ECONOMY
KEYT

With latest mission, China renews space cooperation vow

BEIJING (AP) — Shortly ahead of sending a new three-person crew to its space station, China has renewed its commitment to international cooperation in the peaceful use of space. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson says sending humans into space was a common cause of mankind and China would continue to extend the depth and breadth of international cooperation and exchanges in crewed spaceflight to aid in the exploration of the mysteries of the universe. China is to send men and one woman to spend six months aboard the Tianhe core module of its space station, with liftoff from the Gobi Desert launch base scheduled for shortly after midnight Saturday. China was excluded from the International Space Station largely due to U.S. objections over its program’s close military ties.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Global energy shortage leads to spike in oil demand

A global energy crunch is expected to boost oil demand by 500,000 barrels per day and slow the world’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned.Oil and natural gas prices have soared to multi-year highs recently, sending power prices surging to record levels as widespread energy shortages hit Asia and Europe."Record coal and gas prices as well as rolling blackouts are prompting the power sector and energy-intensive industries to turn to oil to keep the lights on and operations humming," the IEA said in its monthly oil report."Higher energy prices are also adding to inflationary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Channel 6000

The Latest: China warns of ‘manipulation’ of WHO virus probe

BEIJING — China’s Foreign Ministry has warned against what it calls possible “political manipulation” of a renewed probe by the World Health Organization into the origins of the coronavirus. Foreign Ministry spoksperson Zhao Lijian said China would “continue to support and participate in global scientific tracing and firmly oppose any...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Public Radio International PRI

Taiwan through China's eyes

Fears that China will invade Taiwan in the coming years are running high. Taiwan’s government recently warned that China will be “fully able” to seize the island by 2025. And Pentagon officials are sounding alarms over record numbers of Chinese warplanes zooming near Taiwan in a show of force. But what is the Chinese Communist Party really thinking? As The World’s Patrick Winn reports, Beijing believes that China is the real victim in this story, and even so, the Chinese military may not be as war-ready as it seems.
POLITICS
mining-technology.com

Silvercorp wins auction to buy Kuanping project in China

Silvercorp Metals’ Henan Found Mining subsidiary has won an auction to procure a 100% interest in the Kuanping project, located in China, for $13.5m. The online open auction was initiated for a 100% interest in Shanxian Xinbaoyuan Mining, an affiliate of a company controlled by the Henan Provincial government. Covering...
ECONOMY
investing.com

JOLTs, Treasury Auctions, China Car Slump - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- The Labor Department's monthly look at job vacancies will cast light on the tension between record openings and weak job creation. The Treasury will auction 10-year notes against a backdrop of rising inflation fears. China's car sales slumped in September and the Bank of England gets more reasons to raise interest rates. Stocks are inching lower in the calm before the third-quarter earnings storm and the U.S. updates on its estimates for supply and demand in world agricultural markets. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Tuesday, 12th October.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

203K+
Followers
223K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy