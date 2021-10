WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Deputy Director of Elections Eryn Harvey says the elections staff in Luzerne County is hard at work preparing for next month's election. "We're really trying to improve how things are going to go when you go to the polling locations," explained Harvey. "This time we are proofing the ballot, really proofing the ballot a lot of times to make sure that there's no mistakes on them."

