Soccer

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo gets LeBron-like secret weapon from Italy

By Miguel Robles
 4 days ago
Manchester United’s star striker Cristiano Ronaldo imported a $57,000 Cryotherapy ice chamber from Turin, Italy. After spending three years with Juventus, Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United has been nothing but magical. The Portuguese star scored five goals in six matches, including a last-second winner against Villareal in the Champions League.

Telegraph

Cristiano Ronaldo scores last-gasp winner to rescue ragged Manchester United against Villarreal

Man Utd fall behind after Villarreal miss succession of first-half chances. Alex Telles equalises with cracking volley teed up by Bruno Fernandes free-kick. Like two great comics, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi don’t half know how to bounce off each other. So often down the years, one of them conjures something special in the Champions League and then, the next night, the other, determined not to be upstaged, reminds you why we spend so much time arguing about who is the superior of the pair. And so it was again. Twenty-four hours after Messi had lit up the Parc des Princes with his first goal in Paris Saint-Germain colours in a 2-0 victory over Manchester City, Ronaldo popped up in the 95th minute to rescue Manchester United in a game they had scarcely deserved to draw, let alone win. If football’s greatest practitioners are still playing this merry dance into their 40s, would any of us really be surprised?
UEFA
The Independent

Manchester United vs Villarreal: Five things we learned as Cristiano Ronaldo earns Champions League win

Ronaldo is unstoppableFor 94 minutes it seemed like Villarreal had cracked how to stop Cristiano Ronaldo. He has been averaging five shots per game in the Premier League, proving a constant threat, but here he barely registered for most of the game. That was down to a few factors out of his control – a system which seemed to leave him isolated, a generally underwhelming performance from those around him, and most importantly an impressive opponent in Villarreal who nullified United’s build-up play and stopped Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba from having time and space in the final third to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Lebron James
Cristiano Ronaldo
From making $1 million per paid Instagram post to record-breaking Manchester United merchandise sales – Here is how Cristiano Ronaldo became football’s first billionaire.

Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes’ “World’s Highest-Paid Soccer Players 2021” list, with the Portuguese athlete raking in US$125 million in total earnings over the past 12 months. But making the rich list is nothing new to the star football player – after all, he is the first team sport athlete in the world to make over US$1 billion in career earnings before taxes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo steals the limelight back from Lionel Messi with his dramatic last-gasp Manchester United winner... just when Old Trafford needed him more than ever

Cristiano Ronaldo had been here many times before. One hundred and seventy seven before Wednesday night, to be precise. Standing in the middle of pitches all over Europe listening to that evocative Champions League anthem. No.178 will always have a special place for Ronaldo, though. The night he set the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Portugal boss Fernando Santos appears to criticise Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he suggests Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo 'needs playing time'

Portugal manager Fernando Santos has seemingly criticised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by suggesting that Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo needs more playing time. Ronaldo was surprisingly named on the bench when United faced Everton last weekend, with the striker coming on to play 33 minutes in a 1-1 draw. Portugal face...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

Mbappe's controversial goal helps France come back to win Nations League

France produced another second-half comeback to beat Spain and win the UEFA Nations League title on Sunday. Karim Benzema's wonderful curling effort from the corner of the penalty area canceled out Mikel Oyarzabal's go-ahead goal in the 64th minute, and despite calls for offside, Kylian Mbappe's smooth finish clinched the 2-1 victory.
SOCCER
Reuters

Mbappe winner as France beat Spain in Nations League final

MILAN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - World champions France won the Nations League final with goals from Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe earning them a 2-1 win over Spain at the San Siro stadium on Sunday. Didier Deschamps side had struggled to get a foothold in the game during a first...
UEFA
BBC

Jonas Eidevall: The new Arsenal boss firing Gunners to the top of the WSL

Jonas Eidevall has had a near perfect start to life in north London. A thoughtful manager with a clear ambition, the 38-year-old has made a serious impression in his short spell in the Women's Super League. Having arrived from Rosengard in June, in only four months the Swede has transformed...
SOCCER
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

