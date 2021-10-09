Best friends go in on lottery tickets, end up millionaires
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Tennessee friends get to experience something together that most people can only dream of – becoming a millionaire.
Wyatt Close and Brandon Thompson, both from Carthage, were riding to work together last Friday when they pulled into a QuikTrip to buy a lottery ticket.
Just that morning, Thompson decided to split the cost of a couple tickets with Close. He almost backed out but ended up agreeing to split the cost of the tickets.
The store didn’t have the game Close wanted to purchase so he bought two Jumbo Bucks Titanium instant tickets.
The first ticket was a non-winner but the second was the lucky one: a $3 million winner.
“I saw those black bold numbers and just started jumping,” Close said.
“I thought he was going to jump through the roof of the van,” Thompson recalled.
The friends have similar plans for what they each will do with their portion of the winnings: save, invest and build a home.
