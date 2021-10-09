New Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce President Duane Nava ends city council candidacy

After being named the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Duane Nava has ended his campaign for one of the at-large Pueblo City Council seats. Nava said he is dropping out of the race out of concerns that serving on city council would create a potential conflict of interest. With Nava out of the race, competition for council's two at-large seats is between three candidates: incumbents Mark Aliff and Dennis Flores; and Heather Graham.