CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pueblo County, CO

New Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce President Duane Nava ends city council candidacy

Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being named the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Duane Nava has ended his campaign for one of the at-large Pueblo City Council seats. Nava said he is dropping out of the race out of concerns that serving on city council would create a potential conflict of interest. With Nava out of the race, competition for council's two at-large seats is between three candidates: incumbents Mark Aliff and Dennis Flores; and Heather Graham.

www.chieftain.com

Comments / 2

Related
Reuters

Blue Origin gets ready to send 'Star Trek' actor Shatner into space

VAN HORN, Texas, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Billionaire U.S. businessman Jeff Bezos's company Blue Origin is set for its second suborbital tourism flight on Wednesday, with actor William Shatner - who embodied the promise of space travel on the "Star Trek" TV series and films - among the four-person all-civilian crew poised to blast off in Texas.
VAN HORN, TX
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pueblo County, CO
Government
County
Pueblo County, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
The Associated Press

Unsupported ‘sickout’ claims take flight amid Southwest woes

DALLAS (AP) — When Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend, citing bad weather and air traffic control issues, unsupported claims blaming vaccine mandates began taking off. Conservative politicians and pundits, including Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, alleged the flight disruptions resulted from pilots and air...
DALLAS, TX
CBS News

Gabby Petito died by strangulation, coroner says

Gabby Petito died by strangulation, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. The grim details come as authorities continue to search for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who was traveling with her before she died. Dr. Brent Blue, the Teton County coroner, said the manner of death is still considered a homicide, backing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Graham
NBC News

A record 4.3 million workers walked off the job in August

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary for August, released Tuesday morning, found that the number of job openings took a breather from the record highs it has been notching in recent months, but a record 4.3 million workers walked off the job. Job openings fell from a record of...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Netflix employee who was suspended after Dave Chappelle criticism is reinstated

A software engineer who was suspended by Netflix after she criticized Dave Chappelle’s standup special for what she claimed were anti-transgender jokes in a viral tweet and then attended a quarterly meeting meant for higher-ups said she has been reinstated. Terra Field, who identifies as a transgender woman, tweeted earlier...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy