China's Zijin Mining to acquire Neo Lithium in $737 million deal

By Reuters Staff
 4 days ago
(Reuters) -China’s Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd will buy Canada’s Neo Lithium Corp for C$918.7 million ($737.14 million)the companies said on Friday.

Zijin has agreed to buy Argentina-focused lithium company, Neo Lithium at a price of C$6.50 per share in cash, the companies said in a joint statement.

The offer represents a premium of over 18% to Neo Lithium’s last close of C$5.49 on Friday.

Neo Lithium said that the deal has been unanimously approved by the board.

In August, Chinese gold and copper miner Zijin said its plan on lithium and other new energy minerals were in a preliminary strategic planning stage with no detailed time frame or specific projects yet.

The deal comes after Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) last month agreed to acquire Canada’s Millennial Lithium Corp in all stock cash deal worth C$376.8 million ($302.33 million).

Last year, CATL also purchased more than 10 million shares of Neo Lithium Corp and became the company’s third largest shareholder.

($1 = 1.2463 Canadian dollars)

MarketWatch

GM's deal with LG over Bolt recall costs removes headwinds, RBC says

General Motors Co.'s agreement with LG Electronics to cover expenses with the Chevrolet Bolt recall removes a headwind for the stock, analysts at RBC Capital said in a note Tuesday. GM earlier Tuesday said it reached a deal with LG for the costs with the recall, which was due to manufacturing defects in battery modules supplied by LG. As a result, GM will recognize an estimated recovery in its third-quarter earnings that will offset $1.9 billion of $2 billion in charges associated with the recalls, the company said. "We had (about $1 billion) headwind in our 3Q21 estimate, but...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

China singling out Australian coal is a sign of their influence on global energy markets

Energy markets are a hot topic now with gas prices going vertical in Europe and coal prices breaking all-time highs. There have been numerous hypotheses lodged online blaming some very plausible causes including reduced gas storage and nuclear and some where the causal link appears to be missing, like renewables. Renewables are variable, but without them Europe would undoubtedly need more gas and be in more strife.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

China floods add to global energy price woes as coal mines forced to shut

Heavy rain and flooding in northern China has led to a record surge in coal prices after several of the country’s coal mines have been forced to shut.Thermal coal prices on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange rose by a further 10 per cent for the second day on Tuesday. Prices had touched a record high already on Monday after rising 12 per cent.International thermal coal prices have already gone over 100 per cent since May this year as businesses continue to emerge from the pandemic and step up their activities, triggering a dramatic shortage.In attempts to meet the gap between...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. becomes largest bitcoin mining centre as China ban bites

HONG KONG, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The United States has overtaken China to account for the largest share of the world's bitcoin mining, data published on Wednesday by Britain's Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance showed. The figures demonstrate the impact of a crackdown on bitcoin trading and mining launched by...
MARKETS
Reuters

SoftBank invests $400 million in activewear maker Vuori

Oct 13 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp’s venture capital fund has invested $400 million in Vuori Inc, the California-based maker of leggings and sports bras said on Wednesday, valuing it at $4 billion. Vuori, founded in 2015, plans to expand its Western European and Asian markets next year and open...
BUSINESS
Reuters

SeatGeek to go public via $1.35 bln deal with Billy Beane-backed SPAC

Oct 13 (Reuters) - SeatGeek on Wednesday agreed to go public in a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, backed by baseball executive Billy Beane of “Moneyball” fame, giving the online ticketing firm an enterprise value of $1.35 billion. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Oil settles up 1.5%; hits multi-year highs on surging demand

BENGALURU, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped on Monday to the highest levels in years, fuelled by rebounding global demand that has contributed to power and gas shortages in key economies like China. Brent crude rose $1.26, or 1.5%, to settle at $83.65 a barrel. The session high was...
TRAFFIC
Business
Gold
Economy
China
Argentina
Billionaire Forrest plans green energy factory to rival China

Billionaire mining magnate Andrew Forrest is planning a massive factory to build equipment to produce green hydrogen in a key Australian coal hub. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.’s energy unit will build a plant with initial capacity to make two gigawatts of electrolyzers a year in Gladstone in Queensland, home to one of the world’s largest coal-export terminals. Construction will start in February with manufacturing targeted to begin in early 2023, the company said in a Sunday statement.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Arbor Metals acquires 100% stake in Miller’s Crossing Lithium Project

Through its subsidiary Arbor Metals USA, Arbor Metals has secured a 100% stake in the Miller’s Crossing Lithium Project located in Nevada, US. The project, which has been secured directly from the US Bureau of Land Management (BLM), comprises 192 claims. It covers an area of 3,800 acres in the Big Smoky Valley, Esmeralda County.
INDUSTRY
Zijin’s lithium foray adds to China’s push for battery materials

Zijin Mining Group Co. is making its first foray into lithium — a key raw material for batteries — with a C$960 million ($770 million) purchase of Neo Lithium Corp. The major Chinese gold and copper producer agreed to buy all outstanding shares of Neo Lithium for C$6.50 each in cash, according to an announcement on Friday. The Canadian miner’s core project is a high-grade brine operation in Argentina.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Canada's Rock Tech Lithium to build $544 million plant in Brandenburg

BERLIN (Reuters) - Canada’s Rock Tech Lithium plans to build a converter plant in Brandenburg, the German state surrounding Berlin, to make battery-grade lithium hydroxide for electric vehicles, the state’s energy ministry and the company said on Monday. The plant will be in the town of Guben, a roughly 90-minute...
BUSINESS
Congo's $6 billion China mining deal 'unconscionable', says draft report

DAKAR (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo should renegotiate its $6 billion infrastructure-for-minerals deal with Chinese investors, according to the draft of a report commissioned by a global anti-corruption body of governments, companies and activists. The draft, seen by Reuters, describes the deal that was first signed in 2008 as...
WORLD
China's State Planner Moves to Eliminate Bitcoin Mining

The China National Development and Reform Commission has added Bitcoin mining to the draft list of eliminated industries, according to 8BTCnews. A period of public consultation will last from Oct. 8 to Oct. 14. Since there is no target date for phasing out such activities, the ban will come into...
ECONOMY
Chubb Strikes Deal to Acquire Cigna’s Asia Business for $5.75B

Chubb Limited (CB) has signed an all-cash deal worth $5.75 billion to acquire Cigna’s (CI) personal accident, supplemental health and life insurance business. Chubb provides cover life insurance, property and casualty (P&C), accident and health, and reinsurance on a global level. The deal includes Cigna’s A&H and life business in...
BUSINESS
‘Facebook of China’ shareholders score $300 million in cross-border derivative deal

(Reuters) - In one of the biggest cash settlements in the history of U.S. shareholder derivative litigation, investors who own a minority stake in Renren Inc., once known as the “Facebook of China,” are slated to receive at least $300 million to resolve claims against the controlling shareholders and other defendants, including financial tech company Social Finance Inc. The proposed settlement, announced Friday, must still be approved by New York State Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok of Manhattan.
BUSINESS
BMW Invests In U.S. Startup That Promises To Make Lithium Mining Greener

BMW announced that its venture capital fund, BMW i Ventures, is investing in Lilac Solutions, a U.S. startup that has developed an innovative process to harvest lithium. Through this investment, the automaker hopes to eventually make the production of its EVs greener. Lilac Solutions has patented an ion exchange technology...
BUSINESS
CATL To Buy Canadian Lithium Mining Company For Almost $300M

Tesla battery supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) has announced plans to buy Canada’s Millennial Lithium Corp for a total of $377 million CAD ($298.7 million USD). In a press release, Millenial Lithium says it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement on September 28 with the world’s largest...
BUSINESS
