SF Giants-Dodgers: Kruk & Kuip hit radio booth with NLDS on national TV

Nineteen regular-season games weren’t enough. Not for a rivalry like this. Not for the two best teams in baseball this year. So it’s only appropriate that the Giants and Dodgers are going to play a few more games. Only this time, everything is on the line. The best- of-five-games National League Division Series, which begins tonight, will be the end of one team’s season. The other will move on, one step closer to the World Series. Over the course of the seven months of a baseball season, tedium can set in. There’s no clock on these games, and there are 162 of them. But when rivals meet, rivals such as the Giants and the Dodgers, with a history as long as it is bitter, the sport is transformed. It’s a whole new ballgame.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO