CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

See 'SNL' Star Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin in Upcoming 'Tiger King' Series

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate McKinnon missed last weekend's Saturday Night Live season premiere and will probably miss this weekend's episode as she continues working on her Joe Exotic limited series. New photos of the Ghostbusters star on the project's set surfaced on Friday, showing McKinnon in full Carole Baskin costume. The Peacock series is based on the Wonderly podcast about Joseph Moldonado-Passage, who was also the subject of Netflix's hit Tiger King documentary series.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Paste Magazine

Corky Romano at 20 and the Death of the SNL Star Vehicle

Jason Sudeikis just finished up the second season of his acclaimed comedy Ted Lasso, for which he won an Emmy, and he’s returning to host Saturday Night Live, his old stomping ground, later in October. He also has a movie out this month. 20 or maybe even ten years ago, a movie Sudeikis shot in the wake of Ted Lasso’s first season, premiering at the end of Ted Lasso’s second season, would be a big comedy vehicle designed to capitalize on his recent success. It’s not as if Sudeikis is an unknown quantity in movies; he’s starred in several hit comedies like We’re the Millers and Horrible Bosses. But his October movie, debuting in a few theaters and on streaming, is a small one, a noir-ish crime drama called South of Heaven. Maybe this is because Sudeikis wants to stretch his acting muscles with something vastly different in tone from Ted Lasso, SNL or Horrible Bosses. Or maybe this is because comedy vehicles for Saturday Night Live stars, even some of the most popular ones, barely exist anymore.
MOVIES
FanSided

Saturday Night Live: Where’s Kate McKinnon?

We are two episodes into Saturday Night Live season 47, and audiences have yet to see Kate McKinnon. Where is the fan-favorite cast member?. McKinnon was among several SNL cast members rumored to leave the show following season 46. Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, and Pete Davidson also made that list. However, we now know that only Beck Bennett and Laurent Holt departed SNL ahead of this season.
TV & VIDEOS
newsbrig.com

Pete Davidson Exclaims “I Can’t Believe I’m Back” As Most Veteran ‘SNL’ Cast Members Return Though Kate McKinnon Skips Season Premiere

Saturday Night Live went into Season 47 with eight cast members who had been on the show for at least seven seasons, which is the standard length of an SNL contract, Kenan Thompson (18 seasons), Kate McKinnon (10), Aidy Bryant (9), Cecily Strong (9), Colin Jost (8), Beck Bennett (8), Kyle Mooney (8), Michael Che (7).
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cameron Mitchell
Person
Carole Baskin
Person
Dean Winters
Person
Joe Exotic
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Carole King
Person
Nat Wolff
Person
Kyle Maclachlan
Variety

Hulu Series About Famous Killer Candy Montgomery Casts Melanie Lynskey as Victim Betty Gore

“Castle Rock” and “Heavenly Creatures” star Melanie Lynskey is slated to portray the victim of real-life infamous murderess Candy Montgomery in a new Hulu limited series, entitled “Candy.” She will play Betty Gore, the small Texas town teacher, wife and mother who was axed to death on Friday the 13th, June 1980 in her laundry room by her church friend. The titular killer will be played by Jessica Biel. Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith (“Mad Men,” “The Act”) wrote the pilot script of “Candy,” and MIchael Uppendahl will direct it. Both will executive produce. Nick Antosca (“The Act,” “Brand New Cherry...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

SNL Season 47 Premiere is Lowest Rated Episode in Series History

Saturday Night Live is back for its 47th season on NBC, and...well, it looks like not many people know it. Nielsen ratings have come in for the weekend. As it turns out, the SNL Season 47 Premiere isn't only the lowest-rated opening in the show's history, but it's the least-watched episode of all time.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Why Part-Time Kate McKinnon Is Still An ‘Important’ Part Of ‘SNL’ As She Films New Show

A source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Kate McKinnon will still remain an integral part of ‘Saturday Night Live’ as she films her upcoming ‘Tiger King’ series. As Kate McKinnon continues to film her upcoming Tiger King series with Peacock, her colleagues at Saturday Night Live have had no problems accommodating her new work schedule. With SNL creator Lorne Michaels’ desire to have as much of the remaining cast on the current Season 47, a source has revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that Kate, 37, will remain an integral part of the series despite her part-time status.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger King#Snl#Entertainment Tonight#Nbc#Usa Network#American#Exotic
asapland.com

Tiger King Debut Season About to Release On Netflix

In this week Tiger King’s Character Jeff Lowe gives a sign about the new episode release of the current season. He didn’t declare the date but he said get ready for the new episode of Tiger King next week. Tiger king is the documentary series of Netflix. Jeff Lowe is famous for the series. He performs the shady and friendly character with the wild animal that he shot in this Season of Tiger King.
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

Peacock's Joe Exotic Set Photos Reveal First Look at Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin

Although his time as Tiger King may be well and truly over now, that doesn't mean we have seen the last of the notorious big cat owner Joe Exotic and his on-going battle with Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin. Kate McKinnon is to star as Baskin in the upcoming Peacock series, Joe Exotic, which will dramatize the events of the series Tiger King. The show became a huge hit on Netflix during Covid lockdowns around the world, now as well as a follow-up Netflix series, Peacock is hoping to cash in on the story with their own series which has been shooting since last month.
TV & VIDEOS
NYS Music

Kacey Musgraves Shines At The Star-Crossed SNL Premiere

Saturday Night Live has returned for its 47th season, with Owen Wilson hosting and Kacey Musgraves as the musical guest. The episode began with a cold open featuring prominent Democrats and what they’ve been up to in the offseason, including President Joe Biden and former Governor Andrew Cuomo. Cecily Strong stole the show as Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, as did Melissa Villaseñor as a post-Met-Gala AOC. In his opening monologue, Owen Wilson poked fun at the negative reviews he’s received from critics over the years.
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

John Cameron Mitchell previews mullet for upcoming Tiger King series

Hedwig and the Angry Inch creator John Cameron Mitchell teased his latest role as Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic in a sly Instagram post. His highly-anticipated role was announced back in April 2021, and since then, a few set photos of the cast have leaked online as they’ve begun filming in Australia.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

CBS Sitcom Recasts Key Character

One fan-favorite CBS sitcom is about to undergo a major cast shakeup as it heads into its second season. When B Positive returns for Season 2 on the network on Thursday, Oct. 14, the role of Adriana, Drew Dunbar's girlfriend, will be recast, with original actress Rosa Salazar departing the series after just a single season as a recurring character.
TV SERIES
Vibe

Dave Chappelle Backed By Netflix Amid Controversy Over Latest Special

Dave Chappelle received support from Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos after the comedian was accused of transphobia following his latest special The Closer. Variety reported the executive sent a memo to Netflix staff on Oct. 8, defending Chappelle as the controversy spurs on. “Chappelle is one of the most popular stand-up comedians today, and we have a long-standing deal with him,” said Sarandos. “His last special ‘Sticks & Stones’ also controversial, is our most-watched, stickiest, and most award-winning stand-up special to date.” The executive continued, “As with our other talent, we work hard to support their creative freedom—even though this means there will...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Disney Night Ends With Elimination Twist

Dancing With the Stars kicked off Disney week on Monday night. During the episode, the celebrities danced routines inspired by their favorite Disney heroes. On Tuesday night, they'll do the same regarding some of the most famous villains in Disney history. By the end of the night, celebrities such as Melora Hardin and JoJo Siwa found themselves at the top of the leaderboard while others, like Brian Austin Green, were at the bottom. You might be wondering whether anyone was eliminated by the end of the night. Well... host Tyra Banks shared that all of the couples would be returning to compete on Tuesday night's episode!
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Spencer Garrett To Star In ‘Verdict’, First Scripted Podcast From Cavalry Audio

EXCLUSIVE: Cavalry Audio, the podcast arm of Keegan Rosenberger, Dana Brunetti and partner Matt DelPiano’s company, is moving into scripted podcasts with ten-part suspense thriller Verdict. Spencer Garrett, who played Bob Woodward in Jason Reitman’s The Front Runner and featured in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Amazon’s Bosch, is to lead the ensemble cast of the audio series. Verdict, which will launch on October 19 via the iHeartPodcast Network, centers on a federal investigator who must unravel the mystery behind a murder in a small town. It tells the story of a murdered high school football star and the Federal Investigator who...
TV & VIDEOS
mediaite.com

Brittany Murphy Documentary Claims She was in ‘So Much Pain’ Before Death: ‘She Had Bambi Legs and Couldn’t Stand Up’

HBO has dropped the trailer for the latest documentary on the sudden death of 32-year-old actress Brittany Murphy, alleging that she was in “so much pain” before she died. The documentary, titled What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, will air October 14 on HBO Max and aims to explore the final days before Murphy’s death in 2009, including her relationship with her husband Simon Monjack, who died from similar causes just five months later.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy