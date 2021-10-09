See 'SNL' Star Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin in Upcoming 'Tiger King' Series
Kate McKinnon missed last weekend's Saturday Night Live season premiere and will probably miss this weekend's episode as she continues working on her Joe Exotic limited series. New photos of the Ghostbusters star on the project's set surfaced on Friday, showing McKinnon in full Carole Baskin costume. The Peacock series is based on the Wonderly podcast about Joseph Moldonado-Passage, who was also the subject of Netflix's hit Tiger King documentary series.popculture.com
