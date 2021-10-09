Wellington celebrating homecoming

Noah Bromley sits in a chair next to the curb on Greenview Shores Boulevard.

He and his family watch as the Wellington Community High School homecoming parade rolls by. Watching the parade is a family tradition.

"Ever since I was little really I don't remember the exact year but a long time," he said.

Now a freshman Noah said he's happy to be a part of the festivities.

"I think it's really cool. Like, people who didn't get to go like when they were freshman and sophomores actually have that dream to go," he said.

This is actually Wellington's first homecoming since 2019. The pandemic put a stop to the school's festivities.

"They get the experience of the tradition that wasn't there last year," Amanda said.

The traditional homecoming dance comes with a football game. A number of preseason games were canceled because of COVID-related issues. But in the last two weeks, no games were called off due to the virus. The school district said recent changes to quarantine protocols have played a part.

Stephany Flores said today's festivities kicked off with a pep rally at school. She said the feel was much different than last year.

"It wasn't bad. It was just weird because all the things you would experience you couldn't," she said.

"Now that homecoming is here. It's only adding to the overall experience.

"Very fun. I like it," Noah said.

Well if it isn't COVID then it's the weather that's canceling games. The football game was postponed because of storms, however, it is expected to be rescheduled.