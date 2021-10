HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 6.2 magnitude earthquake off of Naalehu rocked Hawaii Island Sunday afternoon and was felt as far as Kauai. Geologists said it was not caused by Kilauea or Mauna Loa, and neither volcano has been affected. Experts said it was the strongest earthquake in Hawaii since 2018, when a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck the south flank of Kilauea and eruptions began in Leilani Estates.

NAALEHU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO