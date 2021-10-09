With Ridley out, Jets defense preps for Falcons rookie Pitts

Ridley wasn't in attendance during the open portion of Thursday's practice for an unspecified reason, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Ridley didn't appear on the Falcons' initial Week 5 injury report released Wednesday, so the nature of his absence likely won't be known until the team reveals its second report later Thursday. Given that Thursdays tend to be the most rigorous session of the week for teams that play Sunday games, Ridley's absence wouldn't seem to be the result of a pre-planned maintenance day. The Falcons are scheduled to fly to London following Thursday's session and will hold their final practice of the week overseas Friday before playing the Jets on Sunday.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO