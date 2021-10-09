CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

A day on the farm at Old McCaskill's

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOld McCaskill's Farm held a family farm day last weekend to show adults and children alike where their food comes from and to enjoy the beginning of the holiday season. From a herding demonstration to …

Great Bend Tribune

Old-fashioned farming was once cutting-edge

I enjoyed the article in the Great Bend Tribune: “ Old-fashioned fun: Tired Iron Show celebrates the past” (Oct. 10 issue). It was nice to read about the old time farming plows and methods of ag operations, celebrated at Larned’s Santa Fe Trail Center. Today, it’s mostly enthusiasts of Draft...
LARNED, KS
Milford Daily News

Waters Farm to host 41st annual Waters Farm Day

SUTTON — Residents can wrap up their fall festivals with a trip to Waters Farm on Oct. 16 and 17 where the past and present combine to produce a family-oriented weekend full of activities and educational experiences. Waters Farm is a nonprofit, all volunteer run, 501(c)3 living history center located...
SUTTON, MA
hooversun.com

Metro Roundup: Old Baker Farm to offer slate of activities this October

A fall tradition for many families is back this year. Old Baker Farm opened its pumpkin patch Sept. 25, and it will continue through Halloween. The farm will be open weekdays from 3 p.m. until dark, Saturdays from 9 a.m. until dark and Sundays from 1 p.m. until dark for visitors to go on a hayride, pick out a pumpkin and take part in other activities that include a corn maze, train ride, a petting farm and a “hay” ground. Other items available for purchase include sunflowers for $1 per stalk and cotton bolls, four for $1.
westernslopenow.com

A fall day on the farm at Cross Orchards

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – (KREX) After COVID-19 cancelled the event last year, the Cross Orchards Historic Site reopened to the public today, for the return of Fall Day on the Farm. With the change in seasons, the fall harvest is here and Cross Orchards offered community members the chance to...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Farm Safety Day Held for Area 7th Graders

Progressive Agriculture Farm Safety Day was held at the Delaware County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, October 5th with over 250 students, teachers, adult volunteers and presenters in attendance. All 7th grade students from the Edgewood-Colesburg, Maquoketa Valley, and West Delaware School Districts attended. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Delaware County along with many area sponsors partnered together to provide the educational safety lessons.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
wfirnews.com

It’s Farm to School Month

The Local Environmental Agriculture project- or LEAP- has partnered with organizations, businesses and schools across the region to promote local produce during a special event this month. With the story, WFIR Intern Reporter Caroline Moore:. Farm to School events in October:. On Wednesday, Oct. 6, families can attend an apple...
AGRICULTURE
northforker.com

1760 Homestead Farm’s outdoor kitchen offers farm-to-plate experience

The North Fork is filled with local produce and fresh foods, but 1760 Homestead Farm has something unique to offer — farm-to-plate meals. Farm owner Larry Kaiser and chef Aki Goldberg, who sells her soups and salads at the farm, have started a weekly farm-to-plate program on Sunday evenings, where guests can enjoy meals prepared by Kaiser and Goldberg using produce and items grown right on the farm.
AGRICULTURE
Mountain Times

It’s harvest time at the farm!

Oct. 9-10 — WOODSTOCK — Dig in the dirt and do-si-do at the Billings Farm & Museum’s Harvest Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The weekend features traditional harvest activities, homemade […] Read More The post It’s harvest time at the farm! appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WOODSTOCK, VT
traverseticker.com

Unconventional Farming: The Story Of Century-Old Jacob's Farm

It started more than 100 years ago, as a quaint family farm. Today, it’s one of the hottest family-friendly hangout spots in northern Michigan. Such is the epic story of Jacob’s Farm, a 40-acre slice of gorgeous agricultural property off M-72, just minutes from Traverse City. For years, the farm has been a popular autumn destination, known especially for its meticulously designed corn maze. The fact that it’s right across M-72 from another wildly popular fall agritourism spot — Gallagher’s Farm Market, itself famous for some of northern Michigan’s very finest pumpkin donuts — hasn’t hurt.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
ephotozine.com

52 for 2021 Week 39 An old Farm and older Stones

This week I was alone for various reasons, I re-visited some old haunts and found a new one. Ditsworthy Warren House was one of the first established and the last working Rabbit Farm on Dartmoor. It for many years served as a training feature for the military but its real claim to fame is that it was the location of the farm in the film War Horse.
94.3 Lite FM

Be a ‘Farmer for a Day’ at Hyde Park Llama Farm

Farming is an integral part of the Hudson Valley community. A popular Dutchess County farm is giving young, aspiring farmers the chance to experience life on the farm. Clover Brooke Farm in Hyde Park announced their Farmer for a Day program. The llama and alpaca farm, that brings in tons of visitors year round, is offering aspiring farmers the opportunity to experience life on the farm and the Clover Brooke staff demonstrates their daily activities.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hiawathaworldonline.com

New alpaca farm participates in national Farm Days

A new local alpaca farm opened the gates to the community Sunday for the National Alpaca Farm Days. On Sept. 25 and 26, alpaca owners from across North America celebrated the 15th annual National Alpaca Farm Days and new ranch owners, Derrick and Sunshine Letsinger, decided to involve Grace Acres Ranch.
HIAWATHA, KS
Globe Gazette

Students navigate farm hazards at day camp

More than 200 Mitchell County fourth and fifth graders learned how to identify and deal with hazards on the farm and around their home on Sept. 16 at the Kroneman Farm. “The day camp focused on teaching the youth how to take responsibility for their own safety and share safety tips with their family and friends,” said Olivia Logue, 4-H and County Youth Coordinator, from ISU Extension and Outreach, coordinator of the event.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
Times News

Old-Tyme farm sale

The Pocono Old-Tyme Farm Equipment Association held a consignment sale Saturday at the West End Fairgrounds in Gilbert. The sale is usually held the third Saturday in April but was changed this year due to COVID-19. ABOVE: Jim Halterman and his grandson look over a tractor that will soon be...
GILBERT, PA

