A day on the farm at Old McCaskill's

It started more than 100 years ago, as a quaint family farm. Today, it’s one of the hottest family-friendly hangout spots in northern Michigan. Such is the epic story of Jacob’s Farm, a 40-acre slice of gorgeous agricultural property off M-72, just minutes from Traverse City. For years, the farm has been a popular autumn destination, known especially for its meticulously designed corn maze. The fact that it’s right across M-72 from another wildly popular fall agritourism spot — Gallagher’s Farm Market, itself famous for some of northern Michigan’s very finest pumpkin donuts — hasn’t hurt.
