A day on the farm at Old McCaskill's

A fall tradition for many families is back this year. Old Baker Farm opened its pumpkin patch Sept. 25, and it will continue through Halloween. The farm will be open weekdays from 3 p.m. until dark, Saturdays from 9 a.m. until dark and Sundays from 1 p.m. until dark for visitors to go on a hayride, pick out a pumpkin and take part in other activities that include a corn maze, train ride, a petting farm and a “hay” ground. Other items available for purchase include sunflowers for $1 per stalk and cotton bolls, four for $1.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO