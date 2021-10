Pot companies have long faced high prices to raise debt financing, but a pair of recent bond offerings show that terms are improving even as banks largely shun the industry. Trulieve Cannabis recently raised $350 million by issuing a five-year secured bond callable after two years with an 8% coupon. While that's still costly compared with terms for companies in other industries, it's better than a 9.75%-coupon security of similar duration issued by the company in 2019, according to Bloomberg data. And AFC Gamma, which provides financing to cannabis firms, said it decided to offer $100 million of senior unsecured notes due in 2027 to expand its lending.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO