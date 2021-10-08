San Diego County's first pregnant woman dies of COVID; unborn child dies, too

County officials announced Friday that the first pregnant woman to die of COVID-19 in San Diego passed away this week — as did her unborn child.

Local officials would not provide much additional detail on the woman's age, health or pregnancy beyond saying that she was unvaccinated. Dr. Seema Shah, the county's lead epidemiologist, confirmed that the woman had additional underlying conditions that put her at risk for severe COVID-19, but she did not elaborate further.

"This is a very unfortunate death, and our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased,” Shah said in a statement . “Contracting COVID-19 during pregnancy puts you at greater risk of having serious complications and death. We urge anyone who is pregnant and unvaccinated to get immunized to protect themselves and their babies.”

Just 31 percent of pregnant women in the U.S. had been vaccinated as of mid-September, compared to 64 percent of the general population around the same time, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Our World in Data, an online scientific publication. That's likely in part due to confusion over the initial exclusion of pregnant women from vaccine trials and delayed recommendations on whether they should get the shots.

News of the pregnant resident's passing comes just days after the county issued an alert on Wednesday to local health systems flagging a rise in cases among unvaccinated pregnant women.

Since June, 253 pregnant San Diegans have tested positive for a coronavirus infection, 203 of whom weren't fully vaccinated. Of 31 pregnant residents who ended up in the hospital, 30 weren't fully vaccinated.

Those numbers underscore a point that Dr. Cynthia Gyamfi-Bannermann, UC San Diego Health's director of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences, made on Wednesday during a panel of local physicians taking on pandemic misinformation — that there's now ample evidence COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective for pregnant women.

During her presentation, Gyamfi-Bannermann cited a range of studies showing that pregnant women who get vaccinated are no more likely to have miscarriages, stillbirths or premature deliveries than those who didn't get the shots, and that they make strong antibody responses against the virus. And while she wouldn't comment on the details of this particular case, Gyamfi-Bannermann reiterated that message in a conversation with the Union-Tribune on Friday.

"(It's a) serious disease, and we have ways to mitigate its effects. And some of these (cases) could be avoidable," she said. "It's just a reminder of the seriousness of what we're dealing with."

Public health officials have known for over a year that pregnant women are more likely to get severe COVID-19. The CDC notes that pregnant women are more likely than other women to be hospitalized, end up in an intensive care unit or need a ventilator if they get infected. COVID-19 also increases a pregnant woman's chance of a preterm birth, defined as a delivery sooner than 37 weeks.

On Sept. 29, the CDC issued its own health advisory urging anyone who is pregnant, trying to conceive or who recently delivered to get vaccinated. The agency noted that, as of Sept. 27, there had been 125,000 cases, 22,000 hospitalizations and 161 COVID-19 deaths among pregnant Americans. About 97 percent of pregnant people hospitalized with COVID-19 have been unvaccinated. And 22 pregnant women died of a coronavirus infection in August, the highest monthly total so far.

The CDC, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine all urge pregnant women to get vaccinated.

So why the low vaccination rates? One likely factor is that the initial clinical trials that tested coronavirus vaccines didn't include pregnant women. That's a long-running issue with any clinical trial, as researchers are reluctant to recruit pregnant volunteers out of an abundance of caution. That precaution can backfire if a vaccine or drug is safe and effective in everyone else, leaving pregnant women unsure of what to do.

But there's far more evidence on the topic today than there was in December when the Food and Drug Administration authorized the first vaccines. Some of the original trial participants became pregnant during the studies, with no serious complications or side effects. Since then, an Israeli study published in the journal Nature Medicine September found that, between December and June, Pfizer's vaccine was about 90 percent effective against COVID-19 hospitalization in pregnant women. Other studies also report strong vaccine protection against infection, hospitalization and death, and the CDC notes that there's no evidence immunization affects fertility for men or women.

Vaccination doesn't just benefit the mother. Breastfeeding women who've been immunized can pass virus-fighting antibodies to their babies through their milk. That makes getting vaccinated one of the best and only ways for new mothers to directly protect their infants against COVID-19.

The CDC encourages anyone who is pregnant and has questions about COVID-19 vaccines to contact MotherToBaby, a non-profit service for a scientific society of medical experts on birth defects. Those interested can call 866-626-6847 or visit www.mothertobaby.org .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .