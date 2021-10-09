Deal Alert: Buy the 24-Movie James Bond Blu-Ray Box Set for $75 This Weekend

Image by Francois Duhamel. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures/Columbia Pictures/EON Productions.

Attention all James Bond fans — this is not a drill! Right now, you can buy the entire James Bond movie collection — that’s 24 movies in total — for just $75 via Amazon Prime.

The James Bond Blu-Ray Collection is currently discounted by 35% on Amazon, and this is easily one of the best Amazon deals we’ve found in a long time. Originally marked down to just $64, we expect this particular discount to last all weekend long.

Even without the discount, the full-price box set is still a bargain for anyone that loves James Bond. Normally, the 24-movie collection sells for $115, which means it’s available right now at a $35 discount.

About the James Bond Blu-Ray Collection

The collection includes every movie in the franchise except the most recent. The newest James Bond movie, No Time To Die, was finally released in September 2021 after being delayed thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. No Time To Die stars Daniel Craig in his fifth and final appearance as the globetrotting super-spy. Previously, the role has been played by actors such as Sean Connery, Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan.

The first James Bond movie, Dr. No, came out in 1962. Almost 60 years later and the Bond franchise is famous all over the world and still going strong. If you just finished watching No Time To Die and need more Bond in your life, then catch up on all of your favorite movies in the franchise.

For those who don’t need to watch every James Bond movie, check out our guide to the most essential James Bond movies to watch.

Image by Francois Duhamel. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures/Columbia Pictures/EON Productions.

The box set includes the following James Bond movies:

Dr. No

From Russia with Love

Goldfinger

Thunderball

You Only Live Twice

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Diamonds Are Forever

Live and Let Die

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

Moonraker

For Your Eyes Only

Octopussy

A View to a Kill

The Living Daylights

Licence to Kill

GoldenEye

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Die Another Day

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace:

Skyfall

Spectre

