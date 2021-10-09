CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Deal Alert: Buy the 24-Movie James Bond Blu-Ray Box Set for $75 This Weekend

By Timothy Beck Werth, Spy Editors
SPY
SPY
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dVK0e_0cLpr7nc00
Image by Francois Duhamel. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures/Columbia Pictures/EON Productions.

Attention all James Bond fans — this is not a drill! Right now, you can buy the entire James Bond movie collection — that’s 24 movies in total — for just $75 via Amazon Prime.

The James Bond Blu-Ray Collection is currently discounted by 35% on Amazon, and this is easily one of the best Amazon deals we’ve found in a long time. Originally marked down to just $64, we expect this particular discount to last all weekend long.

Even without the discount, the full-price box set is still a bargain for anyone that loves James Bond. Normally, the 24-movie collection sells for $115, which means it’s available right now at a $35 discount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z7YSx_0cLpr7nc00
Courtesy of Amazon

James Bond Blu-Ray Collection

$74.99

About the James Bond Blu-Ray Collection

The collection includes every movie in the franchise except the most recent. The newest James Bond movie, No Time To Die, was finally released in September 2021 after being delayed thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. No Time To Die stars Daniel Craig in his fifth and final appearance as the globetrotting super-spy. Previously, the role has been played by actors such as Sean Connery, Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan.

The first James Bond movie, Dr. No, came out in 1962. Almost 60 years later and the Bond franchise is famous all over the world and still going strong. If you just finished watching No Time To Die and need more Bond in your life, then catch up on all of your favorite movies in the franchise.

For those who don’t need to watch every James Bond movie, check out our guide to the most essential James Bond movies to watch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ubRA_0cLpr7nc00
Image by Francois Duhamel. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures/Columbia Pictures/EON Productions.

The box set includes the following James Bond movies:

  • Dr. No
  • From Russia with Love
  • Goldfinger
  • Thunderball
  • You Only Live Twice
  • On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
  • Diamonds Are Forever
  • Live and Let Die
  • The Man with the Golden Gun
  • The Spy Who Loved Me
  • Moonraker
  • For Your Eyes Only
  • Octopussy
  • A View to a Kill
  • The Living Daylights
  • Licence to Kill
  • GoldenEye
  • Tomorrow Never Dies
  • The World Is Not Enough
  • Die Another Day
  • Casino Royale
  • Quantum of Solace:
  • Skyfall
  • Spectre
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WA2EA_0cLpr7nc00
Courtesy of Amazon

James Bond Blu-Ray Collection

$74.99

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

James Bond film 'No Time To Die' breaks box office records

"No Time To Die" has landed in theaters and the final installment with Daniel Craig as James Bond raked in more than $6.3 million in Thursday previews, breaking all previous box office records for Bond films.Oct. 9, 2021.
MOVIES
Collider

5 Great James Bond Villains That Redeemed Otherwise Bad Bond Movies

The 007 franchise is renowned for its rouge’s gallery, and each new entry is meticulously judged by fans on the merit of its “Bond villain.” The James Bond series has had its fair share of memorable villains, and many of the best appear within the stronger installments. Skyfall’s Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem), Goldfinger’s Auric Goldfinger (Gert Fröbe), Goldeneye’s Agent 006 (Sean Bean), and Casino Royale’s Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen) imbue classic films with fearsome antagonists.
MOVIES
CNET

Massive 24-film James Bond box set is only $60 today

If you're headed to see No Time To Die this opening weekend, today's big movie deal is for you. There have been many boxed sets with all of the Bond movies released at any given moment, and that number has climbed to an epic 24 stories. Every James Bond from every era, a legacy spanning lifetimes, contained in one box. The only thing that could be better is not having to spend the full price on such a collection. Today, you can get all of these movies on Blu-ray for only $60.
MOVIES
SFGate

Get the complete James Bond Collection on Blu-ray for $60

"Dr. No" came out in 1962, starring a young Sean Connery in the soon-to-be-iconic role of James Bond. Now, close to 60 years – and seven Bonds – later, "No Time to Die" is the 25th film in the Bond saga and Daniel Craig’s last time playing 007. So, why...
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Roger Moore
Person
Sean Connery
Person
Pierce Brosnan
Rottentomatoes.com

James Bond Movies In Order: How To Watch All 26 007 Movies

If you’re looking to watch all the James Bond movies in order, you’ll hit the good stuff right away: All the Sean Connery movies in his first run are classics of the franchise. Before hitting Connery’s departure from the 007 role in 1971’s Diamonds Are Forever, you’ll encounter George Lazenby’s solo entry (1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service) and 1967’s comedy spoof Casino Royale, which was made outside of Eon Productions, the company founded to steer Bond from the book to the big screen.
MOVIES
imdb.com

James Bond Rules U.K. Box Office With $35 Million Opening Weekend

The long awaited and keenly anticipated James Bond film “No Time to Die” dominated the U.K. and Ireland box office with an opening weekend collection of £25.9 million ($35.3 million), according to numbers from Comscore. The Universal release, Daniel Craig’s swan song, benefited from near universal critical acclaim and looks...
MOVIES
Gamespot

Get The Matrix Trilogy Blu-ray Set On Amazon For Just $13

With The Matrix: Resurrections hitting theaters and HBO Max on December 22, there is no better time to start a rewatch of the original trilogy than now and Amazon has the Blu-ray set on a steep discount. Amazon is currently offering the Matrix Trilogy for $13, which is more than 30% off the Blu-ray set's normal price.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blu Ray#Box Set
/Film

Why Casino Royale Is The Best James Bond Movie

The twenty-fifth canonical James Bond adventure, "No Time to Die," brings an end to the Daniel Craig era of Bond, which has had its ups and downs, like any other era. At its best, the Craig movies have excelled at wringing character drama out of the long-running action franchise. It all started with "Casino Royale" in 2006.
MOVIES
imdb.com

The Best James Bond Box Sets and Merch to Buy Online

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Diamonds are forever, and so is James Bond. After 25 movies and seven...
SHOPPING
Rottentomatoes.com

"Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong" About... The James Bond Movies

At long last, cinema’s foremost practitioner of besuited espionage, James Bond, is back on the big screen with Daniel Craig’s highly anticipated final outing as 007, No Time To Die, in theaters this Friday. Listen Now: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Google Podcasts | Radio Public...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
IGN

Movie and TV Show Deals: Save on 4K UHD and Blu-rays

Amazon is currently offering "epic daily deals," which drop prices on select categories to Black Friday-level discounts. Right now, a bunch of 4K UHD and Blu-ray movies and TV shows are available at big discounts. So whether you're interested in buying gifts or just picking some up for yourself, you have a nice selection of deals to choose from. And if you're into anime deals, there's a big sale going on today at Amazon as well. There are some great deals available, so scroll down and check them out.
TV SHOWS
metv.com

Is this a James Bond movie or a Twilight Zone episode?

There’s “Time Enough at Last” to take this quiz “For Your Eyes Only.”. The only certainties in life are death, taxes and James Bond movies coming out every few years. The iconic British secret agent has remained popular through two dozen iterations and counting. Sean Connery debuted the character on the big screen in the Sixties and Roger Moore, who cut his teeth playing a suave hero in Maverick, famously played 007 in the Seventies and Eighties.
MOVIES
Collider

'Wolfwalkers' Coming to Blu-ray as Part of Cartoon Saloon Irish Trilogy Box Set

Cartoon Saloon is one of the most exciting animation studios working today, embracing the uses and limitations of 2D, hand-drawn animation to create lavish worlds and fantastical stories. A big reason for their success and their popularity is due to their "Irish Folklore Trilogy" an unofficial trilogy of films directed by studio co-founder Tomm Moore. Now, you can own all three films in the trilogy in one mythic Blu-ray box set.
MOVIES
No Film School

Was 'North by Northwest' the Original James Bond Movie?

Turns out, Alfred Hitchcock did direct a James Bond movie. One of the great "what ifs" in cinema history is the pondering of an Alfred Hitchcock-directed entry into the James Bond franchise. Hitch was British and had amazing visual styles. He knew how to crank up the tension and shoot an action scene.
MOVIES
SPY

SPY

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy