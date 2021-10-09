CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors: Live stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info (10/9)

The Boston Celtics are set to host the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden for their second preseason game ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season, with Boston already having won their first preseason contest against the Orlando Magic, and the Raptors having split the two friendlies they have played to date.

If you are looking for a way to watch the action live on cable television or an online streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed. With some important injury news hitting the airwaves just over a day ahead of the game, we may well see some even funkier lineups than usual.

Though keep in mind much of preseason is simply fodder for testing what potential lineups and rotations may stick for the regular season.

Injuries of note

For Boston, word that All-Star forward Jaylen Brown has tested positive for a mercifully asymptomatic case of COVID-19 means the Georgia native will not be suiting up for the Celtics — and perhaps the rest of the team’s slate of two remaining preseason games as well.

No other Celtics were listed as potential scratches for the game by the team.

Toronto may be without a number of players, including Khem Birch (health and safety protocols), Chris Boucher (dislocated finger), Pascal Siakam (left shoulder rehabilitation), and Yuta Watanabe (left calf strain).

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

  • Marcus Smart – guard
  • Aaron Nesmith – guard
  • Jayson Tatum – forward
  • Juancho Hernangomez – forward
  • Robert Williams III – center

Toronto Raptors

  • Fred Van Vleet – guard
  • Goran Dragic – guard
  • Scottie Barnes – forward
  • OG Anunoby – forward
  • Precious Achiuwa – center

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: 10/9/21
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

