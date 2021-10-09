CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Vic So'oto not satisfied with defensive line's strong performance against Colorado

By Shotgun Spratling
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn USC’s blowout win against Colorado, the Trojans saw a huge improvement from their defensive line that had struggled a week prior. USC had only three sacks this season coming into the game, all of which came against Washington State when the Trojans also won in convincing fashion. The Trojans' defensive line combined for an impressive season-high five sacks against the Buffaloes. USC’s surge saw sacks from Drake Jackson (two), Jacob Lichtenstein (two), and Tuli Tuipulotu (one).

