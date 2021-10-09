Wind Advisory issued for Big Island Interior, Big Island South, Big Island Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 03:40:00 Expires: 2021-10-10 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. Target Area: Big Island Interior; Big Island South; Big Island Southeast; Central Oahu; East Honolulu; Ewa Plain; Honolulu Metro; Kahoolawe; Kauai Mountains; Kohala; Koolau Leeward; Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West; Molokai Southeast; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Waianae Coast; Waianae Mountains WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY FOR KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI LANAI KAHOOLAWE AND THE BIG ISLAND .Strong high pressure north of the state will produce strong and gusty trade winds through Sunday. WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui, Kahoolawe, and the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can knock down tree branches, blow away tents and other unsecured objects, and make it difficult to drive, especially for high profile vehicles.