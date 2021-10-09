CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

Wind Advisory issued for Big Island Interior, Big Island South, Big Island Southeast by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-09 03:40:00 Expires: 2021-10-10 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. Target Area: Big Island Interior; Big Island South; Big Island Southeast; Central Oahu; East Honolulu; Ewa Plain; Honolulu Metro; Kahoolawe; Kauai Mountains; Kohala; Koolau Leeward; Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West; Molokai Southeast; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Waianae Coast; Waianae Mountains WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY FOR KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI LANAI KAHOOLAWE AND THE BIG ISLAND .Strong high pressure north of the state will produce strong and gusty trade winds through Sunday. WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui, Kahoolawe, and the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can knock down tree branches, blow away tents and other unsecured objects, and make it difficult to drive, especially for high profile vehicles.

Blue Origin gets ready to send 'Star Trek' actor Shatner into space

VAN HORN, Texas, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Billionaire U.S. businessman Jeff Bezos's company Blue Origin is set for its second suborbital tourism flight on Wednesday, with actor William Shatner - who embodied the promise of space travel on the "Star Trek" TV series and films - among the four-person all-civilian crew poised to blast off in Texas.
Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
Unsupported ‘sickout’ claims take flight amid Southwest woes

DALLAS (AP) — When Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend, citing bad weather and air traffic control issues, unsupported claims blaming vaccine mandates began taking off. Conservative politicians and pundits, including Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, alleged the flight disruptions resulted from pilots and air...
Gabby Petito died by strangulation, coroner says

Gabby Petito died by strangulation, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. The grim details come as authorities continue to search for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who was traveling with her before she died. Dr. Brent Blue, the Teton County coroner, said the manner of death is still considered a homicide, backing...
US to open Canada, Mexico land borders for vaccinated travelers in November

The Biden administration is preparing to reopen the U.S.'s land borders with Canada and Mexico to fully vaccinated individuals traveling for nonessential reasons at some point in early November, according to senior administration officials. An official announcement will be made Wednesday by the Department of Homeland Security that will amend...
