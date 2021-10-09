CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Busan: ‘No Ground Beneath the Feet’ Producer Abu Shahed Emon Reveals Extensive Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U0aje_0cLpqrue00
Golpo Rajjo Films

Abu Shahed Emon, a Bangladeshi filmmaker with close ties to Busan, is back at the festival with “No Ground Beneath the Feet,” directed by debutant Mohammad Rabby Mridha. He braved two weeks of quarantine to be in Busan in person.

The film, which premieres at the festival’s ‘A Window on Asian Cinema’ strand, follows the travails of an ambulance driver in Dhaka and the struggles of his wife in a slowly shrinking river delta, while tackling universal themes of climate change, poverty and societal ills. The cast includes Mostafa Monwar, who won best performance at the 2016 Singapore International Film Festival for “Live from Dhaka”), Priyam Archi and Deepanwita Martin (“Made in Bangladesh”).

Emon has been busy during the pandemic and will continue being so in the months to come. As a producer, he has a raft of films in various stages of production via his Golpo Rajjo Films.

Drama “Patalghor” by Noor Imran (“Komola Rocket”) boasts a star studded cast including Nusrat Faria, Afsana Mimi, Mamun-or-Rashid, Rawnak Hasan, Nazia Haque Arsha, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Salauddin Lavlu, Moutushi Biswash, Gias Uddin Selim, Nasir Uddin and Mamun Ul Haque. The film, which is in the final stages of production, is co-produced by Faridur Reza Sagar and Tahrima Khan and executive produced by Mir Mukarram Hossain. It is a Box Office Multimedia presentation of a Golpo Rajjo Films production, in association with Impress Telefilm Limited and Batayan Productions.

Golpo Rajjo has teamed with Piplu R. Khan’s Applebox Films (“Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale”) for three projects. An as yet untitled drama directed by Khan, starring Jaya Ahsan and Mohsina Akhter, has also nearly completed production and is gearing up for its world premiere. Ahsan also produces via her C-te Cinema outfit. In addition, Golpo Rajjo and Applebox’s horror-mystery-fantasy “A Blessed Man,” by British-Bangladeshi director Sadik Ahmed (“The Last Thakur”) is due to commence principal photography at the end of the year; and Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury’s debut feature, sports drama “Boli,” which has received a Bangladesh government grant.

“During his debut documentary’s journey ‘Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale’ me and Piplu R. khan traveled to DMZ Documentary festival in Korea and to Film Bazaar India and shared lots of ideas for collaborating and curating original voices,” Emon tells Variety. “His debut fiction, and the two other films are the reflection of that understanding where we are trying to create a healthy ground for producing original ideas together.”

Emon is also a film consultant at one of Bangladesh’s largest studios, Impress Telefilm, where Faridur Reza Sagar and Ebne Hasan Khan have produced films like the Emon directed “Jalal’s Story,” the Emon creative-produced “Sincerely Yours Dhaka” and Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s “Third Person Singular Number,” all of which were Bangladesh entries to the Oscars.

Emon served as creative producer on veteran Bangladeshi director Gias Uddin Selim’s drama-romance “Pap-Punya,” starring Chanchal Chowdhury, Shahnaz Sumi, Siam Ahmed and Afsana Mimi, which is currently awaiting theatrical release once the COVID situation gets better; Niamul Mukta’s (“Kathbirali”) thriller “Roktojoba,” starring Nusrat Imrose Tisha (2012 Busan closer “Television”) in the lead role, which is in post; and Raihan Rafi’s account of the Bangladesh soccer team during the 1971 war “Damal,” starring Bidya Sinha Mim, Shahnaz Sumi, Siam Ahmed and Shariful Raaz, also in post.

Saiful Islam Mannu’s inspirational drama “Payer Chaap,” starring Meghla Mukta, is also under way, while debutant Mahmud Didar’s social drama “Beauty Circus,” starring Ahsan, is in post.

Emon is also a producer on Tahrima Khan’s sports documentary “Our Daughters” (AKA “Munni”), which won the Cannes Docs Think-Film Impact Award.

Finally, Emon’s directorial venture “A Foolish Man,” which has some funding from Busan’s Asian Cinema Fund and participated in the Asian Project Market and numerous labs including Film Bazaar and Locarno Open Doors, will shoot in early 2022.

In 2010, Emon participated in Busan’s Asian Film Academy program, and in 2012 received a scholarship for a filmmaking masters’ degree from the Korea National University of Arts. Also in 2012, Emon’s short “The Container” received Busan’s AFA Fellowship Fund and participated in the festival’s short film competition. His debut feature “Jalal’s Story” (2014) received the Busan Asian Cinema Fund post-production award and was a contender at the New Currents strand. “Sincerely Yours Dhaka” played at Busan in 2018 and in 2019 Emon was part of the Platform Busan program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wa8X1_0cLpqrue00
Abu Shahed Emon Natesh Hegde

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Netflix, HBO Max Swoop on Streaming Rights to ‘History of the Occult’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In a series of key pacts for Argentine political horror pic, “History of the Occult,” Netflix has snapped up streaming rights to the film for Spain and Latin America, which it plans to drop on Oct. 15, while WarnerMedia’s HBO Max has scooped up all Central European streaming rights. In addition, Eurozoom took all French rights and plans a first quarter 2022 theatrical release, said Guido Rud, CEO of Buenos Aires-based sales and production company FilmSharks International. “We believe that high concept horror is hard to find, and high concept with amazing scripts, almost impossible. But miracles happen and we are lucky that we...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Sony Pictures TV Developing Afro-Latino Thriller ‘Sanyu’ with ‘Memoria’ Producer Diana Bustamante (EXCLUSIVE)

In a move aimed at addressing the paucity of Afro-Latino content, Sony Pictures TV (SPT) Latin America has announced a TV series project in development with Colombian producer-director Diana Bustamante, who most recently produced Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s “Memoria,” starring Tilda Swinton, winner of the Cannes Jury Prize this year. “Memoria” has just been selected to represent Colombia at the Academy Awards’ Best International Feature Film category. Titled “Sanyu,” the original bilingual and bicultural Afro-Latino thriller marks Bustamante’s first television project, and touches on universal themes of connecting to one’s heritage and discovering oneself. Said Nestor Hernandez, VP of content development in Latin...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Elite’ Producer Zeta Studios Boards Julio Medem’s Drama Series ‘Jai Alai’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Madrid-based Zeta Studios, producer of Netflix mega hit “Elite,” has boarded Guadalajara Intl. Film Festival honoree Julio Medem’s first foray into television, “Jai Alai.” It joins L.A. and Mexico City-based Panamericana Pictures, led by Mexican producer Eva Ruiz de Chavez, who had developed the show with Medem. Expressing excitement at their first project with Zeta Studios, Ruiz de Chávez said: “It is becoming an international multi-language project just as Julio and I envisioned from the beginning.” “[Zeta Studios CEO] Antonio Asensio has been the perfect partner and I know this will be the beginning of many projects between Zeta and Panamericana...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faridur Reza Sagar
Screendaily

‘Heaven: To The Land Of Happiness’: Busan Review (opening film)

An amiable, ambling odd-couple comedy from South Korean auteur Im Sang-Soo Dir/scr: Im Sang-Soo. South Korea. 2020. 101 mins. Given just two weeks to live, Prisoner 203 (Old Boy star Choi Min-Sik) takes control of his own destiny. With reluctant assistance from hospital orderly Nam-sik (Park Hae-Il, The Host), who, one way or another, has his own heavy sentence hanging over him, 203 stages a break-out in a stolen hearse. But the coffin they steal, along with the vehicle, comes with baggage — a duo of gangsters working for an ailing, ageing crime boss (Minari Oscar-winner Youn Yuh-Jung) are very invested in reclaiming the contents. This amiable, ambling odd-couple comedy by Im Sang-Soo dutifully ticks off the boxes of the terminal-disease road movie: the pair bridge their differences to find a real friendship; in confronting death they rediscover the joy of life once more.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Chile’s ‘(Im)patient’ Bows Trailer As It World Premieres at Busan (Exclusive)

Chilean Constanza Fernández’s sophomore pic “(Im)patient” (“El Pa(de)ciente”) is celebrating its world premiere at the Busan Intl. Film Festival in South Korea on Oct. 9 although Fernandez has mixed feelings about it. “Korea’s Covid restrictions continue to be super restrictive so I can’t attend it,” Fernandez told Variety, adding “I...
WORLD
SFGate

Busan: India's Adil Hussain Boards APM Project 'Riding on the Moon Boat' (EXCLUSIVE)

Acclaimed Indian actor, and past Busan visitor, Adil Hussain (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “Life of Pi”) will headline “Riding on the Moon Boat,” one of the projects being introduced at the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Project Market. It is to be directed by first-time feature director Triparna Banerjee. Set in...
MOVIES
Variety

Newen Connect Grows Slate of International Shows With Third-Party Producers (EXCLUSIVE)

Newen Connect, which is attending Canneseries with Stefano Lodovichi’s mafia thriller “Christian” playing in main competition, is growing its slate of English-language and international shows through partnerships with third-party producers and talents. Bringing together the commercial activities of Newen Group, TF1 Studio and ReelOne International, Newen Connect has just signed a deal with Swedish banner Mopar Studios to co-develop and distribute globally two ambitious political thrillers, “9th Dynasty” and “The Walls Between Us.” An epic love story spanning 30 years in the late 20th century, “The Walls Between Us” follows the dangerous and compromised lives of three former students through the Cold...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Busan#Islam#Bangladeshi#Golpo Rajjo Films#Box Office#Impress Telefilm Limited#Batayan Productions#C Te Cinema#British
seattlepi.com

Busan's On Screen Streaming Section Pitched as Natural Extension of Film Festival

As film festivals the world over explore the crossover between feature film and television, Netflix original series “Hellbound” and ”My Name” and HBO Asia’s “Forbidden” are being given house room in Busan’s newly-created On Screen sidebar section. “There is a sweet spot between the film and TV industries and we’re...
MOVIES
Variety

2b Unveils Theatrical Plans for Spanish-Language ‘Misfit’ Remake (EXCLUSIVE)

Trans-Atlantic creation studio 2bOriginals, the production arm of digital media group 2b, is bringing “Misfit #eresotehaces,” a Spanish-language adaptation of the popular Dutch film “Misfit,” to theaters in 10 Latin American countries on Oct. 14. The Dutch original first hit theaters in 2017, and by year’s end was the third highest grossing Dutch film of the year, leading to two sequels and an upcoming Netflix original series. The “Misfit” franchise has now been remade in five territories, establishing it as the most remade Dutch original feature in the country’s cinematic history. For this Spanish-language adaptation, long-time viral video powerhouse 2b, creators of...
MOVIES
Variety

Song Kang-Ho’s ‘One Win’ Sets up Success for K-Movie’s Busan Market Slate

The global popularity of “Parasite” star Song Kang-ho has turned sports drama “One Win” into a major calling card for Korean film sales company K-Movie Entertainment. The film, still in post-production, has drawn pre-sales interest to the new titles being launched by the company at Busan’s Asian Contents & Film Market. “One Win,” sees Song star as a former volleyball player who is now coaching a young women’s team ‘Pink Storm’ with an unenviable record as the worst in the league. The team’s owner stymies the coach’s efforts to earn a victory by repeatedly trading out the best players. The film, directed...
MOVIES
Variety

Asian Giants CJ ENM and Toei Animation Join Forces for Global Expansion

Korean entertainment conglomerate CJ ENM has entered into a strategic partnership with Japan’s Toei Animation. The agreement is seen as both a content production alliance that covers film television series and animation, and as a distribution pact which allows the companies access to each other’s markets. Both companies have extensive libraries of existing content. The deal sees production companies under the CJ ENM umbrella developing Toei Animation IP into feature films, and for Toei Animation to develop CJ ENM’s IP into animation. The two companies also aim to make content for global audiences and have set up a joint task force to make...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Young Lords Documentary ‘Takeover’ Gets Feature Adaptation From Sister and Market Road Films (EXCLUSIVE)

After making its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival, the gripping documentary “Takeover” is set to be adapted into a narrative feature from Sister and Market Road Films. “Takeover” marks the first Market Road Films project to come out of its first-look deal with Sister, which was co-founded by Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider and Jane Featherstone. The short-subject documentary — directed by Emma Francis-Snyder and produced by Market Road Films’ Tony Gerber — chronicles the 12 historic hours in 1970 when 50 members of the Young Lords Party stormed the dilapidated Lincoln Hospital in the South Bronx and made their cries for...
MOVIES
Variety

ACFM Talk: Film Market Bosses Agree the Need for Change

International film market organizers may collaborate more in the future as they attempt to bring back in-person events by next year. Busan’s Asian Contents & Film Market, which was operated online only for the second year, hosted a high-powered panel on Monday involving Oh Seok Geun, co-director of Busan’s ACFM, Jerome Paillard, executive director of Cannes’ Marché du Film, Dennis Ruh, director of Berlin’s European Film Market and Jacob Wong, director of Hong Kong’s HKIFF Industry section. Paillard explained his recent experience with operating an online market in 2020 and a hybrid one in 2021. “[It was] easier if we just did...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Great Kenyan Bake Off’ Judge Kiran Jethwa Launches ‘Fearless Food’ YouTube Channel with Sony Pictures Television (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has teamed with “The Great Kenyan Bake-Off” judge Kiran Jethwa for a new YouTube channel, “Kiran Jethwa: Fearless Food,” including a series of original episodes. Jethwa, an award-winning chef, adventurer and restauranteur, will go back to basics in the new series, entertaining and educating viewers in sourcing food and using it sustainably as an antidote to the overly packaged and processed foods increasingly taking over our tables. Among the dishes he’ll demonstrate are whole ostrich cooked in a tandoor, pan-seared goats brains, sautéed chicken hearts and prawn head popcorn dish. His aim is to showcase nose-to-tail cooking, utilizing...
WORLD
Variety

Strong Asian Selection Characterizes New Zealand Film Festival

The New Zealand International Film Festival had to cancel the Auckland leg of its multi-city exhibition series, but will continue in Wellington and Christchurch and other regional stops with a diverse lineup that includes an impressive Asian selection. Wellington will screen a total of 164 feature films from 51 countries over 18 days (Nov. 4-21) across its eight venues. Christchurch will screen 95 features from 37 countries. International highlights include Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” Zhang Yimou’s “One Second,” and Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Oscars contender Jasmila Zbanic’s “Quo Vadis, Aida?” Germany’s Oscar contender, Maria Schrader’s “I’m Your Man,” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” and “My...
WORLD
Variety

ZDF Enterprises Boards VIS Legendary Spanish Horror Anthology Reboot ‘Stories to Stay Awake’ (EXCLUSIVE)

ZDF Enterprises (ZDFE) has acquired the international distribution rights to Spanish horror anthology “Stories to Stay Awake,” in Spanish “Historias para no dormir,” for all territories outside of Spain, Portugal, Italy and Latin America, which will be handled by series producer ViacomCBS International Studios. 50 years ago, Chicho Ibáñez Serrador became a household name in Spain thanks to his creation “Historias Para No Dormir,” a Spanish series which aired from 1966 to 1968 and again in 1982. In 2005, the IP was reformatted for the big screen as a group of shorts in “Peliculas Para No Dormir” (Movies to Stay Awake),...
MOVIES
Variety

China’s Pingyao Film Festival Kicks off Fifth Edition

China’s Pingyao International Film Festival got under way on Tuesday with the gala screening of Zhang Lu’s new drama film “Yanagawa.” The festival will unspool Oct. 12-19 with a familiar package of competition screenings a work in progress section, a film lab, a project market and a tribute section dedicated to Tsui Hark. Organizers announced an ambitious twelve-title competition section (“Crouching Tigers”) for first second and third films from around the world. These include: “Amparo,” directed by Simón Mesa Soto (Colombia, Sweden, Qatar); “As Far As I Can Walk,” directed by Strahinja Banovic (Serbia, Luxembourg, France, Bulgaria, Lithuania); “Feathers,” directed by Omar...
WORLD
Variety

Rising Russian Streamer KION Unveils Originals Slate at Mipcom (EXCLUSIVE)

Fast-growing Russian VOD platform KION is bringing a diverse slate of original content to Mipcom this year as it tries to replicate its domestic success in the international market. Six months after the streaming service was launched by telecom giant MTS, company execs say they’re aiming to grow their subscriber base to 3.8 million by the end of the year as the Russian SVOD arms race heats up. To do so, KION is looking to build its catalog of original films and series in a bid to attract more eyeballs. “We have a very competitive market in Russia,” said Igor Mishin, VP...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Nicolás Postiglione’s Debut Thriller ‘Immersion’ Layers Tension, Tragedy at Guadalajara

Chilean director Nicolás Postiglione teamed up with filmmakers Moises Sepúlveda (“The Illiterate”) and Agustín Toscano (“The Snatch Thief”) on his debut feature film, “Immersion,” a suspenseful descent into paranoia, instinct, and hubris. The film follows a family’s day sailing on the lake and how their vacation unravels wildly as they stop to help some local fishermen whose boat is taking on water.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

35K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy