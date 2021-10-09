CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Clover Films Harvests Multi-Territory Rights to Giddens Ko’s ‘Till We Meet Again’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dtHOm_0cLpqp9C00
Clover Films

Singapore-based distributor and producer Clover Films has partnered with Taiwan’s Machi Xcelsior Studios for the worldwide theatrical rights (except Taiwan and South Korea) to Giddens Ko’s “Till We Meet Again.”

The film is a fantasy romance starring Kai Ko (“You Are The Apple Of My Eye”), Gingle Wang (“Detention”) and Vivian Sung (“Our Times”) that recently garnered eleven nominations at the Golden Horse Film Awards.

The producers will retain the rights in Taiwan. Hive Filmworks will be handling the theatrical rights in Korea. The movie, produced for a budget of $3.5 million, has been dated for release on 24 November in Taiwan.

Clover has long been a leading distributor of commercial Asian movies in both Singapore and Malaysia. It has also produced several titles in the same two territories. Taking the vastly wider package of rights outside the producer territory (and Korea) is a new step.

“We are not aiming to do this aggressively for many titles, but we want to do so for titles we believe in, such as this one,” Clover CEO Lim Teck told Variety. Clover, long an independent, sold a 51% controlling stake to stock market-listed mini conglomerate GHY Culture & Media earlier this year.

Ko is the novelist-turned-filmmaker who shot to pan-Asian success with his directorial debut “You Are The Apple of My Eye.” While he has only dabbled with directing since, Ko remains a prolific writer whose books and scripts are directed by others including Adam Tsuei (“The Tenants Downstairs”) and Kevin Ko and Peter Tsi (“A Choo”).

“Till We Meet Again” was the opening film of the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in July and performed the same function at last month’s Taipei Film Festival.

Founded in 2018, by Jeff Huang, Machi Xcelsior Studios describes its mission as “the integration of film and television entertainment in Mandarin-speaking markets.” It was producer of “The Sadness” and “Plurality,” both of which were completed this year. “We aim to propel Taiwan entertainment to be on the global stage with a mainstream appeal,” says Huang.

The deal was negotiated by Machi’s veteran distribution guru Lu Wei-chun and Clover’s Lim Teck.

“We are so excited to be handling the theatrical rights to this wildly-anticipated movie! We share Lu and Machi’s passion that this movie is made for cinemas, and we will try our very best to release the movie theatrically in as many markets as possible. We hope this is the first of many collaborations between Machi and Clover!,” said Lim Teck.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

French Oscar Hopeful ‘Happening’ to Hold North American Premiere at Chicago Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

Audrey Diwan’s “Happening,” one of the three shortlisted films to represent France for the upcoming 94th Academy Awards, will make its North American premiere at the Chicago Film Festival as part of the Global Currants and Women in Cinema program on Saturday, Oct. 17. “Happening” (L’événement) had its world premiere at the 78th Venice Film Festival. The film won the Golden Lion, making Diwan one of only five women who have ever won the festival’s top prize since 1949. Just acquired by IFC Films and FilmNation, the film is an adaptation of Annie Ernaux’s novel of the same name that looks back...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix’s International Film Boss David Kosse on the Streamer’s Post-Pandemic Strategy (EXCLUSIVE)

David Kosse, vice president of international film at Netflix, got something of a raw deal. The London-based executive joined the streaming giant in March 2019, after a three-year stint as president of STX’s global operation, and set out to build the service’s international film offerings in Europe, Middle East and Africa “from ground zero.” But just as he was assembling his first slate — an extensive optioning and greenlighting process that invariably takes about a year — the pandemic hit. “All these movies that went into production during the pandemic are now getting launched in the late-stage pandemic,” says Kosse in an...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Squid Game’ Is a Global Hit, but South Korean Star Lee Jung-jae Says Hollywood Isn’t Calling Him Yet (EXCLUSIVE)

Top South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae is thoroughly enjoying the extra burnish to his already distinguished career that has come from the global success of “Squid Game,” Netflix’s hit survival game TV series. However, he says that the phone is not ringing off the hook with new offers from Hollywood. “No proposals or requests have come my way,” he told Variety. “But, if the right one came along, I’d be happy to be in an overseas production. It could be fun.” Lee plays Gi-hun, a penniless wastrel who gambles too much, steals from his family, gets beaten up by loan sharks and...
WORLD
New Haven Register

Well Go USA Buys North American Rights to Russian Thriller 'Row 19' (EXCLUSIVE)

Well Go USA has nabbed North American rights to “Row 19,” a thriller from director Alexander Babaev, which is being sold by Central Partnership. The film centers on a young female doctor and her 6-year-old daughter, who board an overnight flight in a violent storm. When passengers on the half-empty plane inexplicably begin to die, the woman’s grip on reality weakens and she is forced to relive her worst childhood nightmare. The film, which is slated for release in Russian cinemas on Nov. 11, has also sold to Latin America (BF Distribution), South Korea (Cinema Black), Italy (Minerva Pictures), and the Middle East (Phars Filmco Motion Pictures).
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giddens Ko
Person
Kai Ko
Variety

Netflix, HBO Max Swoop on Streaming Rights to ‘History of the Occult’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In a series of key pacts for Argentine political horror pic, “History of the Occult,” Netflix has snapped up streaming rights to the film for Spain and Latin America, which it plans to drop on Oct. 15, while WarnerMedia’s HBO Max has scooped up all Central European streaming rights. In addition, Eurozoom took all French rights and plans a first quarter 2022 theatrical release, said Guido Rud, CEO of Buenos Aires-based sales and production company FilmSharks International. “We believe that high concept horror is hard to find, and high concept with amazing scripts, almost impossible. But miracles happen and we are lucky that we...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

iQiyi International Unveils First Philippines Series, More Korean Originals

Following a recent pact with Philippines broadcaster ABS-CBN, streaming platform iQiyi International has revealed its first Filipino original series. At Busan’s Asian Contents & Film Market it is also launching four originals from South Korea, and others from Thailand and Malaysia. The streamer is the overseas offshoot of NASDAQ-listed Chinese streaming firm iQiyi. Based in Singapore, it is able to invest in and acquire different content from the mainland Chinese service and operate under different censorship and regulatory conditions. “Saying Goodbye” follow the story of an unlikely pair brought together by their love for music and adventure. It stars Andrea Brillantes and...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvests#Clover Films#Machi Xcelsior Studios#Ghy Culture Media#Pan Asian
Screendaily

The UK’s Garden Studios to expand further to increase feature film capacity (exclusive)

Arts Alliance Ventures’ west London-based Garden Studios is planning further expansion to enable it to host large-scale feature productions. Garden Studios opened in January 2021 as a 27,000 sq ft site, built out of pre-existing warehouses. The studio already includes The Orchid Campus, with 11 serviced offices, two shooting spaces totalling 40,000 sq ft and a 16,000 sq ft workshop. The Iris Campus is home to three soundstages and four production offices with green rooms, hair and make-up rooms and workshop units.
MOVIES
Variety

Distrib Films Acquires U.S. Rights to ‘Josep,’ Sisters,’ ‘Tokyo Shaking’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Distrib Films has acquired U.S. rights to a flurry of high-profile foreign-language films, including the Cesar Award-winning animated feature “Josep,” the Isabelle Adjani starrer “Sisters,” and “Tokyo Shaking” with Karin Viard. Directed by Yamina Benguigui, “Sisters” stars Adjani, Maiwenn and Rachida Brakni as siblings who tear each other apart when one of them decides to tell the life of their dying father in the theater. The movie will be released by Distrib Films on Oct. 29 in L.A., followed by other cities. “Sisters” is set to play at the Women in Film Festival as part of of Martha’s Vineyard Film...
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Luminosity Entertainment, Gulfstream Pictures Snag Worldwide Rights to Abner Benaim's 'Plaza Catedral' (EXCLUSIVE)

Elie Samaha’s Luminosity Entertainment and Mike Karz’s Gulfstream Pictures have snagged the worldwide rights to Abner Benaim’s dramatic thriller, “Plaza Catedral.”. The deal, forged by Luminosity partner and co-president Daniel Diamond and Karz, closed just ahead of the film’s world premiere at the Guadalajara Int’l Film Festival (FICG) on Oct. 3. “Plaza Catedral” is in competition at FICG’s main category, the Mezcal Awards.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Singapore
Variety

LevelK Boards Sitges-Bound Spanish Horror Film ‘The Passenger’ (EXCLUSIVE)

LevelK has boarded international sales rights to “The Passenger” (“La pasajera”), a high-concept Spanish horror film directed by Fernando Gonzalez (“Downunder”) and Raul Cerezo which will world premiere at Sitges in the Panorama Fantastic section. Produced by Jose Luis Rancaño (“The Night My Mother Killed My Father”), “The Passenger” follows a group of strangers on a road trip who get abruptly interrupted when their van accidentally hits a female hiker in the middle of the night. They decide to take her to the hospital but soon understand that they only have to comply with a clear rule: not to sit next...
MOVIES
Variety

APC Scoops Rights to Finnish Thriller Series ‘A Good Family’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based APC (About Premium Content) has acquired world sales rights on the six-part Finnish thriller “A Good Family,” currently filming in Estonia before moving back to Finland. The high-end drama about love, marriage and parenthood is based on Finnish author and screenwriter Petri Karra’s 2019 novel “The Dark Light” (“Musta Valo”). The creative team takes in creator/producer Minna Virtanen, creator/writer Antti Pesonen and helmer Pete Riski, behind the crime show “Bullets,” which won the MIPDrama Buyers’ Coup de Coeur award in 2018 and launched on Walter Presents in the U.K. in January. Virtanen said she started collaborating with Karra on the TV...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Venice Award Winner ‘Full Time,’ Starring ‘Call My Agent’s’ Laure Calamy, Sells to Multiple Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Race-against-time social drama “Full Time” (À plein temps), which won the best actress prize for “Call My Agent” star Laure Calamy and the best director award for Eric Gravel in the Horizons section of the Venice Film Festival, has scored multiple territory deals for Brussels-based sales company Be For Films. The territories sold on the French-language film are Benelux (Athena Films), Switzerland (Xenix Filmdistribution), Italy (I Wonder), Spain (Festival Films), Greece (Cinobo), Norway (Arthaus), Canada (Axia Films), Australia/New Zealand (Palace Entertainment), China (Huanxi), Taiwan (Hooray Films), South Korea (Choix Pictures), and Indonesia (Falcon). Discussions are ongoing with buyers in the U.S.,...
MOVIES
Variety

Busan’s Asia Contents Awards Dominated by Netflix Series

Two Korean-made Netflix series “Move to Heaven” and “Sweet Home” each picked up three awards at the third edition of the Asia Contents Awards. The awards, held on the sidelines of the Busan International Film Festival, recognize excellence in TV, OTT and web content. New this year was the addition of animation and short-form and web drama categories.
TV SERIES
NewsTimes

Magnet Releasing Nabs Irish Horror Film 'You Are Not My Mother' (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnet Releasing, the genre arm of Magnolia Pictures, has acquired North American rights to “You Are Not My Mother” following its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. The movie, an Irish folk horror-thriller, screened in the festival’s Midnight Madness section. It’s the feature debut of Irish filmmaker Kate Dolan....
MOVIES
Variety

Onza Distribution Snaps Up Sales Rights to Galician CTV’s Thriller Series Co-Production ‘Motel Valkirias’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Onza Distribution has taken worldwide sales rights outside Spain and Portugal to “Motel Valkirias,” a thriller series co-production led by Galician company CTV. Producer of Netflix’s 2018 Galician-language pioneering TV drama hit “O Sabor das Margaridas” (“Bitter Daisies”), CTV is teaming on “Motel Valkirias” with SPI, the Portuguese co-producer of HBO’s series “Auga Seca,” plus pubcasters TVG in Galicia and RTP in Portugal. Created by “El Sabor das Margaridas” writer-producer Ghaleb Jaber Martínez and directed by Álex Sampaio (“Schimbare”) and Jorge Queiroga (“Atras das Nuvens”), “Motel Valkirias” is co-written by Jaber Martínez alongside actor-scribe Manuel Gancedo (“Gigantes”). A police noir thriller with doses...
TV SERIES
Variety

Korea Box Office: Lack of New Releases Depressing Theatrical Recovery

“No Time To Die” kept its place at the top of the South Korean box office for the second weekend. But, with no significant new releases competing against the James Bond title, it was a hollow victory. The Universal-released “No Time To Die” earned $1.83 million in Korea on its second weekend of release, according to data from Kobis, the Korean Film Council-backed tracking service. That gave it an $8.01 million total after 12 days in theaters. The score represents a 44% drop compared with the film’s opening weekend. And it accounted for a hefty 49% of nationwide total box office. But the...
MOVIES
Variety

Busan’s On Screen Streaming Section Pitched as Natural Extension of Film Festival

As film festivals the world over explore the crossover between feature film and television, Netflix original series “Hellbound” and ”My Name” and HBO Asia’s “Forbidden” are being given house room in Busan’s newly-created On Screen sidebar section. “There is a sweet spot between the film and TV industries and we’re keenly exploring that. It’s challenging to plunge in and expect TV broadcasting companies to participate in BIFF, but there will be others industry players that could,” said Nam Dong Chul, program director at the Busan International Film Festival. “Hellbound”, produced by Climax Studios and directed by Yeon Sang Ho (“Train to Busan,”...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

35K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy