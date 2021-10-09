Red Flag Warning issued for Big Island Interior, Central Oahu, Kauai Leeward, Kohala, Kona by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 03:07:00 Expires: 2021-10-10 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not predict new fire starts. Target Area: Big Island Interior; Central Oahu; Kauai Leeward; Kohala; Kona; Leeward Haleakala; Maui Central Valley; Maui Leeward West; Molokai Leeward; Oahu North Shore; Oahu South Shore; Olomana; Waianae Coast; Waianae Mountains RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR LEEWARD AREAS OF MOST ISLANDS DUE TO STRONG TRADE WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY .The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and low relative humidity may produce extreme fire behavior, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and be difficult to control. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of most Hawaiian Islands. * WIND...Trade winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent during the afternoon hours. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.