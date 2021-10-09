CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

Red Flag Warning issued for Big Island Interior, Central Oahu, Kauai Leeward, Kohala, Kona by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 03:07:00 Expires: 2021-10-10 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not predict new fire starts. Target Area: Big Island Interior; Central Oahu; Kauai Leeward; Kohala; Kona; Leeward Haleakala; Maui Central Valley; Maui Leeward West; Molokai Leeward; Oahu North Shore; Oahu South Shore; Olomana; Waianae Coast; Waianae Mountains RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR LEEWARD AREAS OF MOST ISLANDS DUE TO STRONG TRADE WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY .The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and low relative humidity may produce extreme fire behavior, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and be difficult to control. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of most Hawaiian Islands. * WIND...Trade winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent during the afternoon hours. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Blue Origin gets ready to send 'Star Trek' actor Shatner into space

VAN HORN, Texas, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Billionaire U.S. businessman Jeff Bezos's company Blue Origin is set for its second suborbital tourism flight on Wednesday, with actor William Shatner - who embodied the promise of space travel on the "Star Trek" TV series and films - among the four-person all-civilian crew poised to blast off in Texas.
VAN HORN, TX
Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
Unsupported ‘sickout’ claims take flight amid Southwest woes

DALLAS (AP) — When Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend, citing bad weather and air traffic control issues, unsupported claims blaming vaccine mandates began taking off. Conservative politicians and pundits, including Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, alleged the flight disruptions resulted from pilots and air...
DALLAS, TX
Gabby Petito died by strangulation, coroner says

Gabby Petito died by strangulation, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. The grim details come as authorities continue to search for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who was traveling with her before she died. Dr. Brent Blue, the Teton County coroner, said the manner of death is still considered a homicide, backing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US to open Canada, Mexico land borders for vaccinated travelers in November

The Biden administration is preparing to reopen the U.S.'s land borders with Canada and Mexico to fully vaccinated individuals traveling for nonessential reasons at some point in early November, according to senior administration officials. An official announcement will be made Wednesday by the Department of Homeland Security that will amend...
WORLD
