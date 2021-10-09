CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IATSE Negotiations to Continue Saturday as Union Seeks a Deal in ‘Days, Not Weeks’

By Gene Maddaus
 4 days ago

The high-stakes negotiations between the studios and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees will continue on Saturday, as the two sides continue to talk on a range of issues.

The union is seeking movement on its key priorities — including long hours and streaming pay scales — but has advised that it will not let the talks drag on indefinitely.

“It’s a matter of days, not weeks,” International President Matthew Loeb said in a statement on Friday night.

The 13 Basic Agreement locals also issued a statement, emphasizing the urgency of getting an agreement. “While we remain committed to the bargaining process, there will come a point where words must be replaced by action.”

The two sides wrapped up their fourth day of bargaining on Friday, following the announcement on Monday that 99% of the voting membership had approved a strike authorization if the talks cannot produce a deal.

“We are committed to doing what it takes,” said one union official. “We are committed to getting to a deal. We need them to address our core priorities. We’re not going to be baited into dragging this out for weeks and weeks. We need to see significant movement.”

The negotiations have continued under a media blackout, though a few details emerged on Thursday. A union official reported that the AMPTP had agreed to provide 10-hour “turnarounds” between shifts for all workers on all types of productions, which had been one of the key objectives of the IATSE negotiators. But some of the members — many of whom already have 10-hour turnarounds — did not think that was enough.

“If that’s what we win, it doesn’t feel like a victory,” said Daniel Remillard, an electrician who works with Local 480 in New Mexico. “As long as I’ve been in this union, our leadership is weak. They consistently cave to production and the spirit of keeping people working and keeping things going. And for a long time I’ve felt we need to plant our feet and ask for more because we deserve more… The things we’re negotiating for this round are bare minimum.”

Lee Sablick, a member of the grips union, Local 80, also said that 10-hour turnarounds were “still crap.” A 10-hour turnaround would still mean that crews could work 14-hour days. Some members have advocated for 12 hours between shifts, which would result in 12-hour days, though the union has not advocated for that in the negotiations. Crew members have emphasized the strain that long hours puts on their health and safety.

“There’s been times when I was so exhausted they thought I was having a heart attack,” Sablick said, adding that he has sometimes had to try not to fall asleep on the drive home. “There’s been so many times I’ve had to stick my head out the window screaming just to stay awake. There’s times when I’ve had to pull over to get a quick half hour of sleep.”

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers was also said to be willing to address weekend rest, which would be the first time that the IATSE Basic Agreement contained such a provision. The unions told members to discount what they read in the press, and wait for the full terms to become available.

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

IATSE Local Leader Warns Studios Not Grasping “Urgency of the Situation” as Talks Continue

A week after the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees returned to the bargaining table to hammer out a new three-year Basic Agreement following a strike authorization vote, Local 700 national executive director Cathy Repola warned Tuesday that “the pace of negotiations does not reflect the urgency of the situation.” In an email to members of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, Repola wrote: “The employers repeatedly refuse to do what it will take to achieve a fair deal. Either they don’t recognize what has changed in our industry and among our members or they don’t care. Or both.” The Hollywood Reporter has...
LABOR ISSUES
TheWrap

IATSE Members Prepare Strike Signs As Contract Talks Continue

As talks between the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and Hollywood’s studios ended the the sixth day without a deal on Monday night, below-the-line workers in Hollywood continued their preparation for a strike as hundreds of picket signs have been assembled for a work stoppage order that could come as soon as this week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
paydayreport.com

IATSE: Decision on Strike Will Come Within Days

We just wanted to give a quick update. IATSE reported that progress have been made at the bargaining table in the last few days. “After four days of bargaining, talks concluded on Friday without an agreement being reached. Negotiations resume Saturday,” the union said in a statement Friday. “While we remain committed to the bargaining process, there will come a point where words must be replaced by action.”
LABOR ISSUES
Variety

IATSE Talks Will Resume on Monday As Saturday Session Ends With No Deal

Negotiations on a new IATSE contract will resume on Monday, after the two sides concluded their talks on Saturday without a deal. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees — which represents 60,000 film and TV production workers across the country — has threatened to strike if it cannot reach a deal. In a message to members on Friday, International President Matthew D. Loeb sought to reassure those who believe the talks have dragged on too long, saying they should be resolved in “days, not weeks.” Cathy Repola, the national executive director of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, advised members on Saturday...
LABOR ISSUES
Deadline

Fifth Day Of Do-Or-Die IATSE Contract Talks Wrap; Will Resume Monday

IATSE and the AMPTP have ended their fifth day of do-or-die contract talks and will resume bargaining for a new film and TV pact on Monday. But if a deal is to be reached, and a strike averted, it will have to be made soon. On Friday, Matt Loeb, the union’s president, said that either way, “It’s a matter of days, not weeks.” The two sides have been bargaining, on and off, since mid-May. The union’s members are clearly ready to go on strike, if that’s what it takes to get a fair deal. Last weekend, members of 36 locals across...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

IATSE Chief Matt Loeb Tells Members A Deal Or A Strike Is Days “Not Weeks” Away; Talks To Resume Saturday

IATSE and the AMPTP have concluded their fourth day of do-or-die bargaining and will resume negotiations for a new film and TV contract on Saturday. But if a deal is to be reached, and a strike averted, it will have to be made soon. “It’s a matter of days, not weeks,” IATSE president Matthew Loeb said tonight. Last weekend, the union’s members voted resoundingly (over 98%) in favor of granting him strike authorization if a deal can’t be reached. “After four days of bargaining, talks concluded on Friday without an agreement being reached. Negotiations resume Saturday,” the union said in a...
LABOR ISSUES
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
klcc.org

Healthcare workers launch strike as contract negotiations continue

Dozens of healthcare workers marched outside McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center in Springfield this morning. They’re striking against what organizers call unfair labor practices at the facility. Union leaders with SEIU Local 49 say McKenzie-Willamette plans to outsource nearly 100 positions with a Texas staffing company, and are also failing to pay...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
portcitydaily.com

IATSE votes almost unanimously to strike if negotiations don’t go their way, could put film projects in limbo

WILMINGTON — The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) is inching closer to the possibility of a nationwide strike after film crew members voted overwhelmingly to protest their work conditions and wages. With the threat now looming, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) — the representative...
WILMINGTON, NC
ABC6.com

Stage employee union votes to authorize strike if negotiations fail

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WLNE) – The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) announced Monday it has voted to authorize a nationwide strike if negotiations fail. The vote applies to television and film employees. IATSE is attempting to negotiate with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) on...
LABOR ISSUES
Deadline

Political Pressure Mounting On AMPTP To Make Fair Deal With IATSE

Political pressure is mounting on the AMPTP to negotiate a fair deal with IATSE. In the past two days, more than 200 state and federal Democratic lawmakers have signed letters to AMPTP president Carol Lombardini, urging her to bargain fairly and avert a labor stoppage during the pandemic. The union’s members began voting for strike authorization on Friday, and results will be announced Monday. Fifty California state senators and Assembly members, including the legislature’s top leaders, sent Lombardini a letter today urging the AMPTP to negotiate “collaboratively and in good faith” with the union. Signers include State Senate President pro Tempore...
POLITICS
WHAS 11

Union: Heaven Hill refusing to negotiate, employees will continue to strike

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Heaven Hill employees will continue to strike after union members said the Bardstown distillery refused to negotiate with them. A statement from the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) says they met with the company again to try and reach an agreement on a five-year contract with more than 400 distillery workers who have been on strike since Sept. 11.
BARDSTOWN, KY
seattlepi.com

IATSE Negotiations Resume With New Offer From Studios

Negotiators from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and the studios returned to the bargaining table on Tuesday in hopes of averting a TV and film production strike, but no deal was immediately in sight. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios, presented its...
LABOR ISSUES
IGN

IATSE, One of Hollywood's Biggest Unions, Approves Strike Authorization

The International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) has agreed to approve a strike authorization in an overwhelming vote. IATSE announced that nearly 90% of its 60,000 union members voted in favor of a strike authorization in a vote that passed with 98.7% approval. While this doesn’t initiate a strike, the union is now able to call one if negotiations for a new contract continue to stall.
LABOR ISSUES
TheWrap

IATSE, AMPTP End Day One of Talks After Strike Authorization Vote

International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers resumed talks on Tuesday, ending in the evening without a new agreement. But for now, a strike that could shut Hollywood down remains averted, with negotiations set to resume on Wednesday. Tuesday’s negotiations were the...
ENTERTAINMENT
