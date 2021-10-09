CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Battery-Free Sensors Market Size is projected to grow to USD 109 million by 2026; at a CAGR of 27.6%

thedallasnews.net
 4 days ago

According to the new market research report "Battery-free Sensors Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Sensor Type (Temperature Sensors, Humidity/Moisture Sensors, Pressure Sensors), Frequency, Industry (Automotive, Logistics, Healthcare, Food & Beverages), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Battery-Free Sensors Market size is projected to grow from USD 32 million in 2021 to USD 109 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.6% from 2021 to 2026. With rapid technological advancements, battery-free sensors are increasingly adopted in IoT applications to improve production efficiency and reduce operational and maintenance costs in the wake of COVID-19. Additionally, the ongoing miniaturization of medical and electronic devices and the growing implementation of automated condition monitoring solutions in smart factories are expected to boost the growth of the battery-free sensors market during the forecast period.

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
thedallasnews.net

Irrigation Controllers Market: Business Opportunities and Global Industry Analysis

The report "Irrigation Controllers Market by Type (Weather-based and Sensor-based), Product (Smart Controllers, Tap Timers, and Basic Controllers), Application (Non-agriculture and Agriculture), Irrigation Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 1,186.6 Million by 2022 from USD 529.2 Million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 17.53% from 2017 to 2022. The irrigation controllers market is emerging due to the increasing need for water conservation. The increasing use of modern farming practices, adoption of precision farming methods, and increasing demand for lawn and garden equipment is expected to drive the demand for irrigation controllers.
AGRICULTURE
thedallasnews.net

Genealogy Products and Services Market to Witness CAGR of 11% and Increase in Value Share By the Forecast Period 2031: States Fact.MR

Fact.MR recently released a recent study titled, "Genealogy Products and Services Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2024" which provides valuable insights into the genealogy products & services market. The study identifies and assesses the key factors influencing the performance of the genealogy products & services market.
INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Artificial Iris Market by Application (Cosmetic Applications, Therapeutic Applications) and By End User (Hospital Inpatients, Physician Practice) - Forecast To 2018-2028

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the Survey of Artificial Iris Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the Artificial Iris Industry growth curve & outlook of Artificial Iris market. The Demand analysis of Artificial Iris offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features,...
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Straddle Carrier Market to Grow at a Moderate CAGR of 4.5% through 2031; Increasing Adoption of Automated Terminals to Fuel Market Demand

Fact.MR has come up with a new research study on straddle carrier market with focus on the global scenario reflecting adoption and sales of straddle carriers. The research report on straddle carrier includes inherent insights on various market facets that govern the growth in adoption of various straddle carriers. Fact.MR...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cagr#Market Research#Market Trends#Temperature Sensor#Impact Analysis#Humidity Moisture Sensors#Frequency#Marketsandmarkets
thedallasnews.net

Vegan Supplements Market 2021: SWOT Analysis of Key Driving Factors for Growing CAGR Value | Jarrow Formulas (US), Solgar Inc. (US), Deva Nutrition LLC (US), Natrol (US)

Global Vegan Supplements Market Size study, by Product Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids & Proteins, Blends, Others), by Form (Tablets, Capsules & Soft Gels, Powders, Gummies, others), by Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Non-Store-Based), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Vegan Supplements market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Vegan Supplements market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
NUTRITION
thedallasnews.net

Organic Fertilizers Market: Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth | Multiplex Group , Coromandel International Limited , Midwestern BioAg , Perfect Blend, LLC

Global Organic Fertilizers Market by Source (Plant, Animal, and Mineral), by Form (Dry and Liquid), by Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, and Fruits & Vegetables), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Organic Fertilizers market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Organic Fertilizers market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Baby Play Mat Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Baby Play Mat Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Baby Play Mat market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Baby Play Mat industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Automotive Liftgate Market by material type (Metal Liftgate, Composite Liftgate) and By vehicle type (Stamping, Injection Molding, Compression Molding) - Forecast To 2018-2028

The Fact.MR study on the Automotive Lifts market offers insights into key factors influencing the market growth trajectory. The survey report provides insights into the drivers that are driving the demand outlook over the current market. Automotive Tailgate Market: Overview. 250-page market research report by Fact.MR on the market forecast...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
China
thedallasnews.net

Solar Charger Market Trends 2021| Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2028

This report studies the Solar Charger market, covering market size for segment by type (Below 5 Wattage, 5 Wattage to 10 Wattage, etc.), by application (Portable Consumer Electronics, Automotive, etc.), by Sales Channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (Anker, GoalZero, Letsolar, RAVPower, ECEEN, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market 2021: SWOT Analysis of Key Driving Factors for Growing CAGR Value | SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., AeroVironment, Inc., BAE Systems plc

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Size study, by UAV Size (Small UAV, Medium UAV, Large UAV ), by Application(Military, Civil and Commercial), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedallasnews.net

Concrete Mixers Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2029: Trends Market Research

This report studies the Concrete Mixers market, covering market size for segment by type (Below 2 m³ Type, 2-10 m³ Type, etc.), by application (Construction Sites, Roads & Bridge Projects, etc.), by Sales Channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (SANY, Oshkosh Corporation, ZOOMLION, LiuGong, TORO, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Glomerulonephritis Treatment Market by drug class (Corticosteroids, Diuretic, Alkylating Agents) and by distribution channel (Hospital Pharmacies, E-commerce, Private Clinics, Retail Pharmacies) - Forecast to 2018-2028

The Fact.MR study provides a comprehensive understanding of the market value with product price, demand, gross margin, and supply in the market for the Glomerulonephritis Treatment. The Competitive Perspective section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of the major players in the industry. Glomerulonephritis...
RETAIL
thedallasnews.net

Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market : All You Need to Know | ASTM International, Intertek Group PLC, Dekra SE, Lloyd's Register Group Limited

Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market by Service Type (Testing, Inspection, Certification) by Sourcing Type (In-House, Outsourcing) by Industry Vertical (Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Others), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Testing, Inspection, & Certification market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Testing, Inspection, & Certification market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market Size,Share,Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts - 2026

The noteworthy companies in the aircraft aftermarket parts market are AAR (US), J. Walter Aviation Limited (UK), Aviall (US), Eaton (Ireland), General Electric (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Meggitt PLC (England), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Collins Aerospace (US), and Kellstrom Aerospace (US). Market Overview. Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market is anticipated...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedallasnews.net

Helical Gear Market By Type (Cross-helical Gears and Double Helical Gears) and By End Users ( Automotive, Process Industry, Energy) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Helical Gear Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Gears are a crucial part of machines and systems. The helical gear is one...
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Coiled Tubing System Market By Type (Hydraulic Power System, Coiled Tubing Reel Assembly, Control Cabin with Data Acquisition System) and By Application (Well interventions, Cased Hole Logging, Perforating) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Coiled Tubing System Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Coiled tubing systems help improve well and reservoir performance in the oil &...
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Cryptocurrency Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Poloniex, BitFury, Ripple

Latest survey on Cryptocurrency Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Cryptocurrency. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Cryptocurrency market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are ZEB IT Service, Coinsecure, Coinbase, Bitstamp, Litecoin, Poloniex, BitFury Group, Unocoin Technologies Private, Ripple, OKEX Fintech Company & Bitfinex.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
thedallasnews.net

Aluminium Market Research Report 2021-26, Industry Size, Price Trends and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, "Aluminium Market Size : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026",The global aluminium market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Aluminum (Al) refers to a...
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Online On-Demand Home Service Market May See a Big Move | Handy, Hello Alfred, Amazon, Alfred Club

Latest survey on Global Online On-demand Home Service Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Online On-demand Home Service. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2030*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Online On-demand Home Service market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Handy, Hello Alfred, Amazon, Helpling, YourMechanic, Zaarly, Airtasker, AskForTask, Laurel & Wolf, MyClean, Paintzen, CLEANLY, SERVIZ, Alfred Club, ANGI Homeservices, ServiceWhale, TaskRabbit, 58 Daojia (58 Home), Ganji.com, Ayibang & eJiaJie.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy