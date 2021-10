On Monday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur spoke on the status of pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith, following the late-Friday news that Smith had back surgery earlier in the previous week. When LaFleur was asked if Smith, who has been on injured reserve since Week 2 of the season, will be back in 2021, LaFleur stated, “Well, I hope so, but I don’t really know with a lot of it. It just depends on how you heel. Certainly, we’re hopeful, but that’s a ways away.”

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO