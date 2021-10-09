That '70s Show Is Getting A Netflix Sequel Series Called That '90s Show
Groovy! Millennial multi-cam comedy series "That '70s Show" is getting its own spinoff, with the original series creators, Bonnie and Terry Turner, running the new project. Netflix has ordered a ten-episode series of "That '90s Show," a sitcom similar to its "Me" Decade predecessor. In front of the camera, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are attached to return to their roles as stern blue-collar dad Red Forman and bubbly TV mom Kitty Forman, but The Hollywood Reporter announces that "producers are hopeful that other familiar names will join in guest appearances."www.slashfilm.com
