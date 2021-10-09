CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
That '70s Show Is Getting A Netflix Sequel Series Called That '90s Show

By Anya Stanley
 4 days ago
Groovy! Millennial multi-cam comedy series "That '70s Show" is getting its own spinoff, with the original series creators, Bonnie and Terry Turner, running the new project. Netflix has ordered a ten-episode series of "That '90s Show," a sitcom similar to its "Me" Decade predecessor. In front of the camera, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are attached to return to their roles as stern blue-collar dad Red Forman and bubbly TV mom Kitty Forman, but The Hollywood Reporter announces that "producers are hopeful that other familiar names will join in guest appearances."

Deadline

‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff ‘That ’90s Show’ With Kurtwood Smith & Debra Jo Rupp Ordered By Netflix

Netflix has given a formal series green light to That ’90s Show, a follow-up to Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner’s hit That ’70s Show. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will anchor the spinoff, reprising their respective roles as Red Forman and Kitty Forman. They will executive produce That ’90s Show alongside its creators, That ’70s Show alum Gregg Mettler — who serves as showrunner — Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, and their daughter Lindsay Turner. Set in Wisconsin in 1995, That ’90s Show follows Leia Forman, daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is visiting her grandparents...
