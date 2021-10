Dragon Ball Super is set to drop a major revelation about the true fate of the Cerealian race. The Cerelians have been introduced in the pages of the Dragon Ball Super manga's latest story arc, "Granolah The Survivor". The titular Granolah was the only known survivor of the Cerealian race - a race that happened to be wiped out by Saiyan Great Apes, on orders from Freeza. Naturally, Granolah has a massive grudge against Goku and Vegeta on behalf of his people - and that battle has nearly cost both Saiyan heroes their lives. But just when it seemed that Granolah was going in for the final kill, a big twist reveal may change everything!

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO