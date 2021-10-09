No. 12 Maryland men’s soccer defeats Northwestern, 3-1

Off of a turnover in the midfield by Northwestern, the No. 12 Maryland men’s soccer team was on the move just three minutes into the second period. Forward Caden Stafford led the charge, feeding a through ball to midfielder Ben Bender. The spring standout then found forward Jacen Russell-Rowe chugging along down the middle. After gathering the possession, Russell-Rowe fired a fierce curving shot for the score, leaving the Wildcat defense disheveled over the stunning development by Maryland’s transition offense.