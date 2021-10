Over the past couple of years, we have been asked repeatedly by market participants about the new RFRs modellability, showing concerns that the new rates will remain NMRF, well into the FRTB go-live. Now that we have established that SOFR, ESTR and SONIA IRSs all turned modellable across the entire term-structure ( Here), with SARON and TONA lagging only slightly behind, the focus has shifted to questions whether the legacy LIBOR rates will remain modellable for long.

MARKETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO