Severn Traffic Stop Yields Drug Seizure, One Arrest
Anne Arundel County Police officers arrested one person after recovering drugs during a traffic stop in Severn.
On October 7, 2021, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of Durness Court and Stillmeadows Drive. While conducting that stop, probable cause was developed for a search and 10.93 grams of suspects crack cocaine, and 58.67 grams of suspected marijuana.
The driver was charged accordingly and identified as:
Markece Brown
19-year-old
Glen Burnie, Maryland
