Severn Traffic Stop Yields Drug Seizure, One Arrest

On September 13, a patrol officer responded to the area of Hope Circle in Waldorf for a call about a dispute. The victim reported the suspect, who was not known to him, brandished a firearm and threatened to shoot and kill him after the victim asked the suspect’s family member not to pet the dog he was walking. Through investigation, the officer was able to positively identify the suspect as Kaleb Brooks, 25, of Waldorf. The officer obtained an arrest warrant charging Brooks with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and carrying a handgun. Brooks is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

WALDORF, MD ・ 15 DAYS AGO