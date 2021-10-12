CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severn, MD

Severn Traffic Stop Yields Drug Seizure, One Arrest

 22 hours ago

AACOPD

Anne Arundel County Police officers arrested one person after recovering drugs during a traffic stop in Severn.

On October 7, 2021, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of Durness Court and Stillmeadows Drive. While conducting that stop, probable cause was developed for a search and 10.93 grams of suspects crack cocaine, and 58.67 grams of suspected marijuana.


The driver was charged accordingly and identified as:


Markece Brown
19-year-old
Glen Burnie, Maryland

Report Annapolis

District Heights Man Arrested on Gun Charge Following Anne Arundel County Traffic Stop

A man from Capital Heights was arrested on a gun charge while driving in Deale. On October 3, 2021, at approximately 9:20 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop. Upon approaching the vehicle the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The investigation led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of a loaded .45 caliber Glock 30 handgun and a small amount of marijuana.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
Report Annapolis

400 Pounds of Pot Seized During Traffic Stop in Indiana; Glen Burnie Man, Baltimore Man Arrested

The seizure of 400 pounds of marijuana from a vehicle in Henry County Indiana resulted in the arrest of two men, one from Glen Burnie and the other from Baltimore. On September 29th, 2021 at 1:16 pm, a Henry County Sheriff's Deputy conducted a traffic stop of a 2021 White Dodge Sprinter Van for following too close at the 131 mile marker along eastbound I-70.
INDIANA STATE
Report Annapolis

Argument Over Alleged Credit Card Theft Leads to Fight, Destruction of Property at Bar in Annapolis

Authorities in Annapolis are investigating a fight that resulted in property destruction at a local bar. On October 9, 2021, at approximately 10:30pm, officers responded to the 100 block of Dock Street for a reported fight in progress. Several subjects reportedly got into an argument in front of Dock Street Bar and Grill. The argument began over an alleged theft of a credit card, and progressed into a scuffle at which time the window to Dock Street Bar and Grill was broken.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Charles County Sheriff's Officer Recovers Loaded Firearm and Suspected Drugs during Traffic Stop

On September 6 at 2:31 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop on Popes Creek Court near Piscataway Court in La Plata for an equipment violation. During the stop, the officer located a fully loaded handgun, with the serial number filed off, and suspected marijuana. The driver, Tabari Jovan Cole, 21, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with having a loaded firearm in a vehicle, knowingly altering a firearm, and illegally transporting a loaded handgun in a vehicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Charles County Sheriff's Office Recovers Loaded Firearm After Responding to Dispute

On September 11 at 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of a business in the 10100 block of Berry Road in Waldorf for the report of a dispute involving a group of people in which at least one person was holding a firearm. When officers arrived, they were able to quickly de-escalate the situation and recover a firearm that had been placed in the suspect’s car as officers pulled into the lot.
WALDORF, MD
Report Annapolis

Suspect in Waldorf Assault Case Arrested, Firearms Recovered: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

On September 13, a patrol officer responded to the area of Hope Circle in Waldorf for a call about a dispute. The victim reported the suspect, who was not known to him, brandished a firearm and threatened to shoot and kill him after the victim asked the suspect’s family member not to pet the dog he was walking. Through investigation, the officer was able to positively identify the suspect as Kaleb Brooks, 25, of Waldorf. The officer obtained an arrest warrant charging Brooks with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and carrying a handgun. Brooks is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
WALDORF, MD
Report Annapolis

Police Investigating Armed Robbery of Employees at a Brooklyn Park Liquor Store

Detectives with the Anne Arundel County Police Department are actively investigating an armed robbery which occured at a Brooklyn Park area liquor store. On October 11, 2021, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of Murph’s Liquors located at 6023 Ritchie Highway for an armed robbery that just occurred. An employee advised he was leaving the business with another employee while carrying a deposit bag. A dark color 4-door vehicle stopped on Ritchie Highway in front of the business and a suspect got out displaying a handgun. The suspect demanded the deposit bag, got back into the vehicle, and fled onto northbound Ritchie Highway.
BROOKLYN PARK, MD
Report Annapolis

Ten Year Old Boy Assaulted, Had Bike Stolen During Robbery in Glen Burnie

A 10 year old boy had his bike stolen while being robbed by two subjects in Glen Burnie, according to police department officials. On September 21, 2021, at approximately 5:20 p.m., officers responded for a strong-arm robbery of a citizen in the 400 block of King George Drive. A 10-year-old male victim was riding a red Coleman Powersports CT100U motorcycle (minibike) when he was approached by two male suspects, also riding a minibike. The male suspects pushed the victim off of his minibike, stole the minibike, and fled.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Report Annapolis

Argument Leads to Shots Fired Outside Lothian Convenience Store, Police Say

An argument was followed by shots being fired outside of a convenience store in Lothian, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. On October 12, 2021, at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the Dash In located at 1378 Mount Zion Road for shots fired call. Upon arrival, witnesses reported that there was an argument between two males in the parking lot and one of the subjects discharged a firearm. The firearm was discharged into a pile of mulch. The suspect then ejected a live round and threw it at the victim.
LOTHIAN, MD
Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

